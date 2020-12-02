[February 11, 2020] New Report from Facemoji Keyboard Shows Most Popular Emoji on Dating Apps in the US

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) today released a report that outlines the most frequently-used emoji from Facemoji Keyboard on popular dating apps Bumble, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish and Tinder in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005126/en/ Baidu released a report outlining the most frequently-used emoji from FacemojiKeyboard on popular dating apps Bumble, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish and Tinder in the United States. (Graphic: Business Wire)



Key insights from the report include:

The tears of joy emoji showed up in the top 5 of every dating app.

Hinge and Tinder were the only apps to feature a crying emoji in their top 20.

OkCupid and Plenty of Fish were the only apps to not feature the grinning face with sweat emoji in their top 20.

The winking face emoji appeared in the top 15 of every dating app, indicating that it's universally used in flirting. "Emoji are great for expressing emotion, which is why they're so popular on dating apps," said Mr. Jiang Feng, director of Baidu Global Business Unit. "Interestingly, not all emoji are universally popular across all dating apps. Our findings show that dating app communities have evolved specific usage habits for different emoji."

