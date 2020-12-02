[February 11, 2020] New Overland-Tandberg and U.S. Black Chambers Partnership to Deliver Economic Empowerment Through Technology

Today, USBC Presidents Circle member and Overland- Tandberg (News - Alert) Chairman and CEO Eric Kelly, will ring the New York Stock Exchange Bell alongside USBC President Ron Busby, a gesture to launch the new partnership between Overland-Tandberg and the U.S. Black Chambers (USBC). The Overland-Tandberg and USBC partnership will deliver data protection, storage, and archive technology solutions to USBC members. The strategic partnership combines Overland-Tandberg's expertise as a global leader in digital archive solutions and services with USBC's visionary advocacy for economic equality. The partnership will help Black-owned businesses survive challenging data loss incidents including system failures, weather disasters, or cybersecurity. "Data protection is critical to the success of small companies, considering 60% go out of business within 6 months after a data loss incident," said Ron Busby, USBC President and CEO. "The fact that Overland-Tandberg is one of the only Black-owned and operated global technology companies ensures that our collaboration will be mutually beneficial and will allow us to drive far more business impact for our members." Overland-Tandberg is a trusted global partner to the largest corporations in the world, the federal government and organizations in over 90 countries. The company's data protection, storage and archive technology solution have been protecting the data of small businesses and global enterprises for 40 years. "By connecting Overland-Tandberg to USBC's more than 300,000 members, these companies now receive the same world class data infrastructure, data storage, and data protection solutions that are available to Fortune 500 companies and technology industry giants," said Eric Kelly, Overland-Tandberg Chairman and CEO. "We are committed to our vision to bridge the digital divide and be the catalyst that provides minority companies access to leading technology that will protect one of their most valuable assets - their data." The Overland-Tandberg partnership with USBC operationalizes the Global Intellect (News - Alert) and Inclusion principles that are the cornerstone of Bridge 2 Technologies, a new initiative launched by Overand-Tandberg to: build a global ecosystem comprised of leading companies that highly value diversity and inclusion, and a partnership framework to positively impact students, professionals, managers, executives, board members and business owners of color; and to close the digital divide.



Bridge 2 Technologies will also enable technology-focused startups created by founders of color to access capital resources and funding. The initiative will bring together a cross-section of executives and thought leaders from various industries across the world to address the compounding effects of the digital divide including the workforce gap, economic inequality, and the lack of capital and mentorship. About Overland-Tandberg

Celebrating 40 years in operation, Overland-Tandberg is a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions enabling businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets. Serving Enterprise, Small to Mid-size Enterprise (SME), Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), and Small Office Home Office (SoHo) markets and spanning over 90 countries, Overland-Tandberg's brands have created a rich and trusted heritage across the globe. At Overland-Tandberg, empowerment of people is essential to unlocking the virtues of progressiveness and inclusion, placing the company in front of the competitive landscape and ensuring the company is ready for the next 40 years, and beyond. To learn more please visit: www.overlandtandberg.com About U.S. Black Chambers The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) provides committed, visionary leadership, and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, we support African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises. To learn more please visit: www.usblackchambers.org View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005401/en/

