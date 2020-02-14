[February 10, 2020] New Scalability Extends Benefits of Rexnord Smart Condition Monitoring System

Proven maintenance savings alone enable manufacturers to recoup their investment in the Rexnord Series 1000 Smart Condition Monitoring System, powered by DiRXN, in less than a year. Additional productivity gains are driven by increased uptime and enhanced safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005594/en/ Rexnord Series 1000 Smart Condition Monitoring System (Photo: Business Wire) Customers can now choose from four levels of monitoring, from continuous monitoring of overall gear drive vibration and temperature, all the way up to comprehensive cloud-based notification of abnormalities. And in an industry first, the base model now comes standard on select new Falk V-Class® and A-Plus® Gear Drives. These easy-to-deploy solutions make condition-based maintenance accessible on a sliding scale to match manufacturers' priorities and budgets. Customers get the right information at the right time to further extend their Rexnord products' already-premium operating life. "This more cohesive, cost-effective approach eliminates unnecessary maintenance activities and significantly lowers total cost of ownership for mission-critical and standard gearbox assets," says Rick Morse, Rexnord vice president of innovation & digital solutions. "The new modelsaccelerate the customer's journey from run-to-failure or schedule-based maintenance to condition-based maintenance."



The Smart Condition Monitoring System uses proprietary algorithms to continuously compare sensor data against models of healthy gear drive operating conditions. Abnormal conditions trigger alerts to onsite visual indicators, the control system, and at the highest level, the Rexnord Connect Portal. The system puts data in context, enabling customers to focus on outcomes; teams know what action to take when and why. Manufacturers gain the ability to replace time-consuming, hands-on equipment inspections with digital technology that enhances team safety, extends asset life, and lowers inventory and operating costs.

Morse says the scalable solution addresses current and future customer needs, with hardware and instrumentation incorporating common user interfaces and industry-standard communications protocols. "We heard from manufacturers in mining, steel, cement, and pulp & paper that they're keen to deploy condition-based maintenance solutions that can scale for different monitoring applications," he says. "The new series lets you zero in on the most immediate need, with field upgrades whenever you're ready to move from our base model to one of our more advanced solutions." The Series 1000 Smart Condition Monitoring System offers rich features and functions to help manufacturers avoid unplanned downtime and eliminate unnecessary maintenance costs. Installation is fast and easy. Existing Falk Gear Drives can be upgraded with models 1010,1020,1050, and 1150 at a certified repair facility or your own facility, by certified Rexnord third-party technicians or by your qualified personnel with assistance from Rexnord or third-party technicians. Here's a brief look at capabilities of the four models: Model 1010: Detect abnormalities in overall vibration and temperature.

Model 1020: Oil condition monitoring, using alerts to make oil changes only when necessary.

Model 1050: Comprehensive monitoring and reporting, including vibration diagnostics, operating speed, and motor current.

Model 1150: Connect to the Rexnord cloud-based portal for anytime/anywhere access to insights into asset condition, valuable analytics, and email alerts at enterprise scale. All four offerings communicate gearbox condition status via included Andon light and an industrial communications card supporting Ethernet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP and Profibus standards. A message display is also available as an option. For videos, demos and more information on the Smart Condition Monitoring System, visit https://rxn.bz/scms. For inquiries about Process & Motion Control product news and digital product/service offerings, please contact: marcomm@rexnord.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005594/en/

