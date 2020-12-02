[February 06, 2020] New Xtime End-to-End Service Experience Platform Capabilities Help Drive Owner Loyalty, Grow Fixed-Ops Revenue

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As fixed operations continue to play a dominant role in dealership profitability, service departments must come up with innovative ways to drive owner loyalty and meet customers' rising expectations. To help with this challenge, Xtime is showcasing a series of new products and enhancements at NADA 2020 to improve customer engagement while helping to boost service department operations and efficiency. "The ability to offer a superior, technology-forward service lane experience allows dealerships to stand out in a crowded market and find increased revenue opportunities," said Tracy Fred, vice president and general manager for Xtime. "Attracting customers and delivering results for your business all comes down to providing consumers with trust and transparency throughout the entire process, and Xtime offers the most fully integrated, end-to-end service experience platform to do that, period." These new products and enhancements demonstrate Xtime's continued commitment to improving every touchpoint in the service experience to support dealership success, including: Self Check-In is a faster, more efficient way to alleviate bottlenecks in the service drive from customers waiting to check-in, boosting advisor efficiency and more potential dollars per repair order.

is a faster, more efficient way to alleviate bottlenecks in the service drive from customers waiting to check-in, boosting advisor efficiency and more potential dollars per repair order. Upon scheduling an appointment or check-in, Rideshare Powered by Lyft provides a premium customer experience through cost-effective, more personalized and familiar transportation options integrated into the existing appointment booking and service process to help get customers back home or to the office.

provides a premium customer experience through cost-effective, more personalized and familiar transportation options integrated into the existing appointment booking and service process to help get customers back home or to the office. New Xtime Mobile Application reimagines the process of performing a multi-point vehicle inspection by making the experience faster, easier and more capable on an increased number of devices.

reimagines the process of performing a multi-point vehicle inspection by making the experience faster, easier and more capable on an increased number of devices. Service Tracker From any location, customers can review video via an online quote to approve recommended repairs through new Enhanced Multi-Media features, allowing technicians to attach video and photo files to several service lines on the repair order. FlexPay gives dealers the ability to offer customers flexible service financing options through a fully integrated system, making vehicle maintenance more affordable by spreading the cost out over time and helping drive increased dollars per repair order. Text Marketing with Invite helps dealers communicate targeted messaging to customers (i.e., if a customer chose not to have a repair completed) through a channel proven to drive higher engagement and more service appointments while remaining TCPA compliant. Robust Intra-Dealer Chat makes internal dealership communications between departments easier than ever by centralizing messaging to one platform.





Also, please join David Foutz, vice president of sales for Xtime, for a session on "Fixed Ops Customer Experience for Growth, Retention and Profit" with Tully Williams, parts and service director for The Niello Company, during the 2020 NADA Convention and Expo on Friday, February 14, from 2:30-3:30 PM (room N228) or on Saturday, February 15, from 10:30-11:30 AM. Foutz and Williams will discuss how service departments can put customer experience at the center of every interaction.

About Xtime

Xtime increases customer retention for automotive dealer service departments by using technology to transform the ownership experience. Improving customer satisfaction and retention drives dealer revenue and profitability. Xtime is committed to delivering the experience consumers demand – an experience which emphasizes value, convenience and trust. In 2019, Xtime booked 55 million service appointments and processed more than 100 million repair orders annually. Forty-four global OEMs have chosen Xtime to drive that same type of success for their businesses, converting more than $23 billion in service revenue last year for more than 7,300 dealerships. About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-xtime-end-to-end-service-experience-platform-capabilities-help-drive-owner-loyalty-grow-fixed-ops-revenue-301000123.html SOURCE Xtime

