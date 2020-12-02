[February 05, 2020] New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben and President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Christenson will present at the following investor conferences: Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. PT. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.



About New Relic New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005794/en/

