[February 04, 2020] New Signature Becomes First GitHub Verified Partner in the United States

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Signature is proud to announce that as of January 7, they are officially the first GitHub Verified Partner in the United States and the first Microsoft-focused GitHub Verified Partner in the world, joining an elite group of partners that have gone through this verification process with GitHub's team, while maintaining a strong commitment and alignment with Azure DevOps. Developers are at the heart of innovation, and in many situations, most customers have connections to GitHub. With three powerful trends--developers driving innovation, open-source becoming part of most company's supply chain, and the cloud becoming the catalyst for faster cycles-- this partnership will enable value and impact with customers. "This provides our customers with additional ways for our team of experts to guide them through their DevOps and Azure journey," says Esteban Garcia, New Signature Senio Vice-President of Azure and DevOps, "This ensures that our customers' paths from code repository to the cloud are seamless and efficient."



About New Signature New Signature is a cloud-first, full-service Microsoft partner committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that solve human challenges. Behind every interaction is our dedication to provide outstanding experiences and to build authentic relationships with those around us. We are passionate about driving transformational results for clients across all company sizes, geographies and industries. The New Signature team delivers full lifecycle solutions—from project inception and planning, through deployment to ongoing support and maintenance.

About GitHub GitHub is a software development platform inspired by the way you work. From open source to business, you can host and review code, manage projects, and build software alongside 40 million developers. GitHub offers all of the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git as well as adding its own features. It provides access control and several collaboration features such as bug tracking, feature requests, task management, and wikis for every project. For more information, visit the New Signature blog announcement, or contact the New Signature experts at (202)452-5923. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-signature-becomes-first-github-verified-partner-in-the-united-states-300998170.html SOURCE New Signature

