[February 03, 2020] New Everlaw Deposition Solution Improves Taking and Using Testimony

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw has announced the release of a new Depositions solution, enhancing its industry-leading Storybuilder technology to help lawyers successfully prepare for, take, and use deposition testimony throughout a case. Expanding the powerful capabilities of Everlaw Storybuilder, which has enabled legal teams to build evidentiary narratives since 2015, the new Depositions tool applies Everlaw's leading edge technology to bring deposition testimony into the 21st century. By using Storybuilder and its powerful new deposition capabilities, lawyers will for the first time have an all-in-one, online solution at their fingertips anywhere and at any time. Storybuilder Depositions provides the ability to: Efficiently prepare depositions: Create outlines with questions; add or swap out exhibits, etc.

depositions: Create outlines with questions; add or swap out exhibits, etc. Communicate in real-time : Securely orchestrate live depositions with colleagues and introduce evidence

: Securely orchestrate live depositions with colleagues and introduce evidence Summarize and search : Immediately record critical testimony from the deposition and search across all transcripts for testimony to be used at future depositions or court presentations

: Immediately record critical testimony from the deposition and search across all transcripts for testimony to be used at future depositions or court presentations Import <>transcripts: Upload the official transcript, linking exhibit numbers to key documents

Conduct post-deposition workflows: Annotate and create follow-up tasks for trial



"Most of our partners aren't involved in doing day to day document review anymore. So when they want to use these products, they're trying to figure out how do I prepare for a deposition? How do I prepare for a trial or an arbitration? Everlaw Storybuilder allows us to take data that's in the system and compile it for use for witness outlines or for trial prep." -Donald McCann, Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

In 2019 alone, litigators created more than three thousand Storybuilder case outlines and accessed them almost fifty thousand times during trial prep. Depositions makes Everlaw Storybuilder even more powerful for legal teams. To further expand access to Storybuilder, Everlaw is also announcing a new beta program that will provide access to Storybuilder as a stand-alone case prep tool. Registration is available at storybuilder.everlaw.com . About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help law firms, corporations, and government entities solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by eight of the top ten class-action law firms, corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Its cloud-based litigation platform features drag-and-drop uploading, flexible productions, blink-speed search, automatic predictions based on machine learning, and robust real-time collaboration so legal practitioners can focus on what they do best. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is supported by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures. Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com . Media Contact

Anastasiya Levin

Public Relations, Everlaw

anastasiya.levin@everlaw.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-everlaw-deposition-solution-improves-taking-and-using-testimony-300997172.html SOURCE Everlaw

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]