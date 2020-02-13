See You At ITEXPO & The #TechSuperShow | February 11-14, 2020 | Fort Lauderdale, Florida REGISTER TODAY.
New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
[January 30, 2020]

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 common stock and preferred stock distribution payments.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2019, distributions for New Senior's common stock (CUSIP #648691103) totaled $0.52 per share. The Company's distributions in 2019 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.





Common Stock (CUSIP #648691103)

Record

Pay

Cash

Ordinary

Qualified

Long-Term

Unrecaptured

Return of

Sec. 199A

Date

Date

Distribution

Dividend

Dividend(1)

Capital Gain

Sec. 1250 Gain(2)

Capital

Dividends (3)

3/8/19

3/22/19

$0.130000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.130000

$0.000000

6/7/19

6/21/19

$0.130000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.130000

$0.000000

9/6/19

9/20/19

$0.130000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.130000

$0.000000

12/6/19

12/20/19

$0.130000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.130000

$0.000000

Total

 

$0.520000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.520000

$0.000000


Preferred Stock Dividends

During 2019, distributions for New Senior's Series A Preferred Stock totaled $4.75 per share. The Company's distributions in 2019 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.

Series A Preferred Stock

Record

Pay

Cash

Ordinary

Qualified

Long-Term

Unrecaptured

Return of

Sec. 199A

Date

Date

Distribution

Dividend

Dividend(1)

Capital Gain

Sec. 1250 Gain(2)

Capital

Dividends (3)

3/29/19

4/15/19

$1.742466

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.742466

$0.000000

6/28/19

7/15/19

$1.495890

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.495890

$0.000000

9/30/19

10/15/19

$1.512329

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.512329

$0.000000

Total

 

$4.750685

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.750685

$0.000000

(1)

Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Long-Term Capital Gain amount.

(3)

Sec. 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their distributions in respect of shares of New Senior.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2019, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 131 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


