[January 30, 2020] New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 common stock and preferred stock distribution payments. Common Stock Dividends During 2019, distributions for New Senior's common stock (CUSIP #648691103) totaled $0.52 per share. The Company's distributions in 2019 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.







Common Stock (CUSIP #648691103) Record Pay Cash Ordinary Qualified Long-Term Unrecaptured Return of Sec. 199A Date Date Distribution Dividend Dividend(1) Capital Gain Sec. 1250 Gain(2) Capital Dividends (3) 3/8/19 3/22/19 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000 $0.000000 6/7/19 6/21/19 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000 $0.000000 9/6/19 9/20/19 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000 $0.000000 12/6/19 12/20/19 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000 $0.000000 Total $0.520000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.520000 $0.000000

Preferred Stock Dividends During 2019, distributions for New Senior's Series A Preferred Stock totaled $4.75 per share. The Company's distributions in 2019 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below. Series A Preferred Stock Record Pay Cash Ordinary Qualified Long-Term Unrecaptured Return of Sec. 199A Date Date Distribution Dividend Dividend(1) Capital Gain Sec. 1250 Gain(2) Capital Dividends (3) 3/29/19 4/15/19 $1.742466 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.742466 $0.000000 6/28/19 7/15/19 $1.495890 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.495890 $0.000000 9/30/19 10/15/19 $1.512329 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.512329 $0.000000 Total $4.750685 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $4.750685 $0.000000 (1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount. (2) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Long-Term Capital Gain amount. (3) Sec. 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount. The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their distributions in respect of shares of New Senior. ABOUT NEW SENIOR New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2019, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 131 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005888/en/

