[January 30, 2020] New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the "Company") today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 common and preferred stock dividend distributions. Common Stock Dividends During 2019, taxable dividends for New Residential's common stock (CUSIP #64828T201) were approximately $1.87 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2019 common stock distributions.







Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4'18 12/31/18 01/25/2019 Cash $0.3876 $0.0017 $0.3860 $0.0791 $0.0333 $0.50 Q1'19 04/04/19 04/26/2019 Cash $0.3876 $0.0017 $0.3860 $0.0791 $0.0333 $0.50 Q2'19 07/01/19 07/26/2019 Cash $0.3876 $0.0017 $0.3860 $0.0791 $0.0333 $0.50 Q3'19 10/03/19 10/31/2019 Cash $0.3876 $0.0017 $0.3860 $0.0791 $0.0333 $0.50

(1) The Q4'19 common stock distribution is being treated as received by stockholders and taxable in 2020.

(2) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(3) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount. 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series A") Dividends During 2019, taxable dividends for New Residential's Series A preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T300) were approximately $0.69 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2019 Series A preferred stock distributions. Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date Form Dividend Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Capital Gain Capital Total 10/15/19 11/15/2019 Cash $0.5831 $0.0023 $0.5808 $0.1096 - $0.69 (1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(2) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount. 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B") Dividends During 2019, taxable dividends for New Residential's Series B preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T409) were approximately $0.45 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2019 Series B preferred stock distributions. Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date Form Dividend Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Capital Gain Capital Total 10/15/19 11/15/2019 Cash $0.3749 $0.0015 $0.3734 $0.0705 - $0.45 (1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(2) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount. The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of New Residential. ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries. With over $41 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments. New Residential's portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (including investments in operating entities consisting of servicing, origination, and affiliated businesses), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans, and consumer loans. New Residential's investments in operating entities include its mortgage origination and servicing subsidiary, NewRez, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide services that are complementary to the origination and servicing businesses and other portfolios of mortgage related assets. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $3 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005638/en/

