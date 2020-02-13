New York's CJ Hessel Joins Growing Alliant Northeast Team

Alliant continues to add top talent to its growing Northeast team, hiring New York's CJ Hessel. As Senior Vice President, Hessel will provide customized risk and insurance solutions engineered to address industry-specific risks for clients across the region.

"CJ joins us with strong regional expertise and a proven track record for navigating his clients through a range of risks and exposures," said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. "His ability to combine customization, service, and relationships will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to grow our team in New York and across the Northeast."

Hessel joins Alliant with a dierse background that includes experience as a property and casualty insurance specialist and a financial services representative. He has worked with clients across a broad range of industries and disciplines, and is highly regarded for his high-touch, consultative approach to the business.







Prior to joining Alliant, Hessel was a Sales Professional with an international insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He attended the University of Connecticut and was captain of UConn's 2001 varsity football team.

He can be reached in the New York office of Alliant at (212) 603-0215 or at CJ.Hessel@alliant.com.

