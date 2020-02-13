[January 29, 2020] New Study: 66 Percent of Companies Will Increase RPA Software Spend Over the Next 12 Months

UiPath, the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, will host a webinar on Thursday, February 6 at 9 am ET/2 pm GMT to discuss key findings from a UiPath-commissioned study conducted by Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting, The Future of Work Is Still Being Written, But Who Is Holding the Pen?. The study assesses the impact that automation technologies like AI and RPA are having on businesses, their employees, and how businesses are preparing for this new work paradigm. Automation is transforming businesses around the globe, directly impacting the bottom line as a result of improved productivity and efficiency. But automation's impact on the workplace is not well understood and cannot be ignored: automation raises concerns about the impact on jobs, skills, wages, and the nature of work itself. Forrester Consulting's study aims to better understand automation's impact on the employee experience and businesses' ability to prepare for this shifting future of work. Forrester surveyed 270 decision makers from operations groups, shared services, finance, and other lines of business across the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany and discovered: Investment in automation will rise. Eighty-six percent of respondents cite that improving the customer experience is a "critical" or "high" business priority that their organization will adopt over the next 12 months. Automation - namely RPA - will enable businesses to deliver better service to their customers, which will drive conversions and revenue. Furthermore, automation is also enabling businesses to reduce costs, differentiate themselves in the marketplace, and improve employee experience - all top priorities for surveyrespondents. For these reasons, 66 percent of companies in the study will increase RPA software spend by at least 5 percent over the next 12 months.

Eighty-six percent of respondents cite that improving the customer experience is a "critical" or "high" business priority that their organization will adopt over the next 12 months. Automation - namely RPA - will enable businesses to deliver better service to their customers, which will drive conversions and revenue. Furthermore, automation is also enabling businesses to reduce costs, differentiate themselves in the marketplace, and improve employee experience - all top priorities for surveyrespondents. For these reasons, 66 percent of companies in the study will increase RPA software spend by at least 5 percent over the next 12 months. Automation will affect roles in different ways . By 2030, some jobs will be cannibalized, some will be created, others will be transformed - but only a few will remain untouched. To win in the future of work, businesses need to plan for automation's disruption on every job role and level.

. By 2030, some jobs will be cannibalized, some will be created, others will be transformed - but only a few will remain untouched. To win in the future of work, businesses need to plan for automation's disruption on every job role and level. The digital skills gap is a concern for all employees. With automation advancing, some employees will be motivated, passionate, and advocate for the change, while others will be reluctant to learn new skills. Forty-one percent of respondents say their employees are concerned that their existing digital skills may not match what their job will require in the future, while 53 percent say employees are concerned or feel threatened by the growing complexity of tasks they face.

With automation advancing, some employees will be motivated, passionate, and advocate for the change, while others will be reluctant to learn new skills. Forty-one percent of respondents say their employees are concerned that their existing digital skills may not match what their job will require in the future, while 53 percent say employees are concerned or feel threatened by the growing complexity of tasks they face. Automation education in the workplace will boost career prospects. When businesses invest in automation, they should invest in employee education, too. Training employees, providing them vocational courses, or encouraging them to pursue digital qualifications allows them to overcome fears around automation and embrace it as a productivity-boosting asset.



here to attend UiPath's February 6 webinar, hosted by UiPath's Chief Evangelist Guy Kirkwood and featuring guest speaker, Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Craig Le Clair, to dive deeper into the survey findings and to learn recommendations for business and employee success in the future of work. The full report will also be available to attendees. About UiPath

UiPath is leading the 'automation first' era-championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience.

The company's hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10. ?UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 2019, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005038/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]