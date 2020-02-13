[January 28, 2020] New Collaboration Brings Increased Open Source Security Support and Assurances to Software Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and the Open Source Technology Improvement Fund (OSTIF) today announced a strategic partnership to advance security for open source software (OSS) that has become critical to the world's infrastructure. The organizations will bring together and build on a depth of their experience supporting security audits for widely deployed open source communities. This formal and strategic agreement will allow the Linux Foundation to augment its work on security audits, of which it has already invested more than $1m across more than 20 security audits for open source projects to date, by including audit sourcing experts through OSTIF's network. OSTIF will share the resources available through the Linux Foundation's Community Bridge , a funding and support ecosystem for developers and projects, with its community o help fundraise for new audits.



"The Linux Foundation's ability to fundraise across industries to support thousands of developers around the world is unprecedented," said Amir Montazery, vice president of development at OSTIF. "The Linux Foundation is a pioneer in open source software and one of the few organizations taking the actions required to truly support it for generations to come. We are excited to join forces and increase our collective impact on improving critical software." As part of the strategic partnership, The Linux Foundation will appoint Mike Dolan, vice president of strategic programs, to the OSTIF Advisory Board.

"OSTIF represents a global community and network of security experts and developers and demonstrates an important commitment to the improvement and sustainability of open source software," said Mike Dolan, vice president of strategic programs, Linux Foundation. "This is a natural collaboration that we hope will increase trust in the global open source software supply chain that underpins modern society." About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org. About Open Source Technology Improvement Fund

The Open Source Technology Improvement Fund is a non-profit organization that connects open source security projects with much needed funding and logistical support. This core value is driven by public fundraising and by soliciting donations from corporate and government donors. For more information, please visit https://ostif.org The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Media Contact

pr@linuxfoundation.org View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-collaboration-brings-increased-open-source-security-support-and-assurances-to-software-developers-300994505.html SOURCE The Linux Foundation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]