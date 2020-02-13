[January 28, 2020] New White Paper from NTC Exposes Collateral Risk

Nationwide Title Clearing (NTC), the leading post-closing service provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, servicers, and custodians, has published a new White Paper (News - Alert) that focuses on collateral risk and what the home finance industry will face in 2020. In their paper, authors Amie McCarthy and Meaghan Hunter-Hanley recap 2019 Capital Market & Secondary Market activity and expose the threat of increased collateral risk linked to changes brought about by the transition to digital lending. "Whether you are an originator, correspondent, purchaser or issuer, collateral management is crucial to successful transactions," said McCarthy, NTC's Vice-President of Business Development for Capital Markets. "Preparation, execution and recordation of accurate instruments is imperative." "With the increase in digital production and changes in regulations and requirements, these issues are now even more important," added Hunter-Hanley, NTC's Assistant Vice-President of Business Development. "Our new paper lays out the situation and gives the industry some focus as players work to mitigate these risks." The authors identified five critical areas where the indusry must focus its risk mitigation efforts, including:



Counterparty Risk

Financial Risk

Documentation Risk

Legal Risk

Operational Risk Financial services firms have implemented many changes since Dodd Frank, working closely with third-party partners to speed their implementation efforts and lower their risks. According to the authors, third-party oversight, risk assessments and compliance reviews are necessary to routinely and proactively monitor for operational risk, both internally and at vendors. "This is the kind of thought leadership that our clients need to make better decisions as we enter this new decade," said NTC CEO John Hillman. "I'm very proud of this work and of the bright executives who put it together."

