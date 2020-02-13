[January 27, 2020] New Jersey American Water Accepting Applications for 2020 Environmental Grant Program

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program. The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company's service areas. "We are committed to providing clean, safe, and reliable water to our customers, and part of that responsibility includes protecting our water sources," said Matthew Csik, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance at New Jersey American Water. "This grant allows us to support the unique and innovative projects within our communities that truly make a difference in our environment." New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design, and sustainability. The nature of the project's collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be taken into account. All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April. Established in 2009, New Jersey American Water's Environmental Grant Program has provided over $317,000 in funding. More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.



About New Jersey American Water New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005610/en/

