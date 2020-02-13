[January 27, 2020]

New Kareo Webinar Reveals How Independent Practices Can Achieve a 95% Clean Claims Rate for Insurance Reimbursements in 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare reimbursement becomes more complicated every year and that trend is going to continue in 2020. Kareo, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical, billing and patient engagement software for independent medical practices, announced an upcoming webinar to help independent healthcare practices navigate their reimbursement challenges. A webinar entitled, How Your Medical Practice Can Exceed a 95% Clean Claims Rate, is scheduled for January 28, 2020 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET and you can register here. A second webinar tailored specifically for billing companies is now available on-demand and can be viewed here. Both Kareo webinars are presented by Elizabeth Woodcock, a revenue cycle management expert and industry thought leader.

Kareo has been serving the billing software needs of independent medical practices and billing companies for more than 15 years and knows their challenges well.

"Between ever-changing reporting requirements from CMS, contractual requirements from commercial payers and patient migration to high-deductible healthcare plans, just keeping up with the changing reimbursement landscape can be a full-time job," said Aaron Perreira, director of marketing at Kareo. "Our web and mobile applications help independent practices to easily manage patients and the complications that come with billing insurance. We have applied our extensive industry knowledge to our training and educational webinars to help guide medical billing professionals through the best practices for getting paid."

In a webinar presented in December, Kareo and consultants discussed the tools and processes that medical practices and billing companies need to put into place to get paid in 2020. The webinar focused on regulatory changes, new MIPS penalties, and other ways that independent practices can assure they'll not run afoul of regulatory requirements while taking advantage of all opportunities. The recording of this "Getting Paid in 2020" webinar on demand is available here. In addition, a new infographic, "Four Things Healthcare Professionals Need to Know About Getting Paid in 2020," a new worksheet, "How Healthcare Professionals Can Reduce Claim Rejections in 2020," and a new white paper, "Getting Paid in 2020: What Healthcare Professionals Need to Know," are all available from Kareo.







In the upcoming information-packed webinar on January 28, Elizabeth Woodcock will take a closer look at how you can optimize your revenue cycle management and exceed a 95% clean claims rate. She will:

Review insurance changes practices need to be aware of, including the reset of patient deductibles

Identify the root causes of claim rejections and denials

Provide the top five prevention strategies practices need to implement

Help to create a plan of action with insurance eligibility tools

Registration for the webinar is now available at How Your Medical Practice Can Exceed a 95% Clean Claims Rate.

