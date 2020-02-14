[January 23, 2020] New TikTok Challenge Posing Serious Electrical Risks

Electrical Safety Authority reminds of the dangers of electricity MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority is issuing a warning to all Ontarians not to participate or share a "challenge" on the social media platform TikTok that could lead to electrical fires and pose a serious safety risk. Despite the electrical damage caused by their actions, some TikTok users continue to put themselves and others at immediate risk for injury or fatality. "While no known injuries have been reported so far, the popularity of this challenge and the serious risk posed by the actions in these videos are very concerning," says Dr. Joel Moody, Chief Public Safety Officer, Electrical Safety Authority. "Electricity is unforgiving, and no family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one or their home because of a social media trend." Every year in Ontario, 110 kids under 15 go to the hospital because of a preventable electrical injury. ESA is an administrative authority actin on behalf of the Government of Ontario to ensure that Ontarians can continue to live, work and play free from electrical harm.



ESA encourages parents to talk to their children about safe electrical use. To learn more about electrical safety, visit ESASafe.com/NoSafeShock. About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province. More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at esasafe.com, through Twitter at https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority. ESA's Customer Service Centre can be reached at 1-877-ESA-SAFE (372-7233).

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

