[January 23, 2020] New Tetris® App by N3TWORK Now Available for Mobile Devices

N3TWORK, a premier games, media, and technology company, and The Tetris Company, Inc., today announced that Tetris® is now available to download for FREE globally, outside of China and New Zealand, on mobile and tablet devices via the App Store and Google (News - Alert) Play. Tetris launches with the traditional gameplay experience beloved by fans around the world and will be updated with new gameplay modes in the future. "Tetris is one of the most recognizable games in the world and we're delighted today to make that experience available for free to millions of people worldwide," said Neil Young (News - Alert) , founder and CEO of N3TWORK. "We're launching Tetris with a traditional solo gameplay mode, but we want fans to know that we've got so much more in store for them, and this is just the foundation of an incredible Tetris app experience we're building at N3TWORK." The new Tetris app features intuitive swipe controls with haptic feedback built specifically for mobile devices and includes both online and offline play, with local high score tables available now, and an online high score table coming soon. Players can personalize their experience with five different themes and 50 different avatars. Developed by N3TWORK as part of its multi-year agreement with The Tetris Company, Inc., Tetris is available today for FREE on the App Store and on Google Play. For more information about the Tetris app, please follow N3TWORK on Twitter and Medium or visit https://n3twork.com/



About N3TWORK N3TWORK is a new type of games, media, and technology company at the intersection of entertainment and community. N3TWORK is backed by a variety of investors including Blue Planet Software, Eniac Ventures, Floodgate, Griffin Gaming Partners, Galaxy Digital via its Galaxy Digital EOS VC Fund, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Korea Investment Partners, Ocean Road and Table Management. The company's flagship title Legendary: Game of Heroes, an innovative mobile fantasy puzzle RPG, has established new standards in live service and community engagement. N3TWORK's Scale Platform was announced in 2019 and will provide mobile app developers an opportunity to scale their businesses by providing user acquisition technology, expertise and capital. For more information on N3TWORK visit: https://N3TWORK.com/

About the Tetris® Brand The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Now after more than 35 years, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 500 million Tetris mobile games have been downloaded to date. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Ubisoft and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys, apparel, lifestyle goods, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (News - Alert) (www.facebook.com/Tetris) and follow Tetris on Twitter (News - Alert) (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official). All copyrights, trademarks, logos and brands are property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005249/en/

