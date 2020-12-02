[January 23, 2020] New Product Release from XLerant Further Augments BudgetPak's Top-Ranked Budgeting & Planning Functionality with Customer-driven Enhancements

XLerant, provider of the leading cloud-based budgeting, forecasting and management reporting software BudgetPak, is pleased to announce a new customer-driven product release with features designed to make the complex process of collaborative budgeting easier for finance teams and non-financial budget managers alike. "Executing our mission requires we have accurate budget numbers we can rely on. Budget managers need to be focused on our strategic objectives and how they will execute tactically," explained Amy Sim, General Accounting Manager, CenCal Health. "BudgetPak gives us a collaborative platform that everyone can easily navigate, whether they have a healthcare, customer service, or finance background." BudgetPak's newest release includes customer driven enhancements to: Advanced Reporting: Augmenting BudgetPak's suite of built-in, out-of-the-box reports - this new advanced reporting interface enables finance executives to quickly slice & dice data across the organizational structure any way they choose.

Detailed Forecasting: New features provide finance teams with the nuance and flexibility to fine tune the starting point of the forecast, detailed control of cost spreading, and to fully align forecast execution with their philosophy/methodology.

Flexibility in Budget & Forecast Preparation: Finance can easily start a new budget or forecast from a zero-based or pre-defined target and include historical accont notes, strategic initiatives, or line-item details. Simplified end-user experience quickly guides them to areas that need attention.



Top-ranked for budgeting & forecasting functionality, overall customer satisfaction, customer support and ease-of-use - BudgetPak is the leading collaborative budgeting solution in the nonprofit, higher education, faith-based, community-services, insurance, associations, and arts & destination industries. Joanne E. Brunn, CEO explains XLerant's customer-driven product development philosophy: "It's pretty straightforward, really. We believe we have the smartest, most innovative clients who understand what they are doing and want to do it better. And we want them to succeed - so we listen to them."

For more information on successfully implementing a collaborative budgeting process, download our Budgeting Brief "When Budgeting is a Team Sport: 5 Winning Strategies for Multi-participant Budgeting." About XLerant XLerant provides cloud-based budgeting, forecasting and reporting solutions designed with easy to use interfaces that make a complex process accessible for finance teams and budget managers alike. XLerant's software-as-a-service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) solutions serve mid-size enterprises who value collaborative environments as an effective way to engage employees and achieve their strategic objectives. The company's premier product, BudgetPak, has been recognized for outstanding usability, quick implementation and exceptional support. XLerant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jonas Software USA, LLC. For more information visit http://www.XLerant.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005147/en/

