New Trust Protocol for the Internet that combines traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with distributed Blockchains, received international endorsement during the Davos 2020 event Trust Protocol Association, an independent, not-for-profit membership organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, launched this week in Davos, redefines the #Geopolitics of the #deeptech in particular #AI , #blockchain and Internet 2 Davos, Switzerland – January 22, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, during its 13th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable in Davos (on January 22, 2020) announced the launch of Trust Protocol Association (Association), an independent, not-for-profit membership organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland (for more information visit https://trustprotocolassociation.org/ ). The purpose of the Association is to establish a new Trust Protocol for the Internet by combining traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with permissioned Blockchain transactions through strong authentication provided by the OISTE WISeKey Root of Trust, and create a new Global Trust platform and an ecosystem of governmental, technology and business partners, each representing a certification node with the possibility of having multiple certifications nodes per country. The Association will promote the use of Blockchain technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of Blockchain-baed solutions, and foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors.



Additionally, during the Davos Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable, a closed-door event attended by over 500 delegates, including a large Chinese Blockchain delegation (which also joined the Association), WISeKey committed to the establishment of a number of new interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence in China. These new centers will be interconnected via 3 Hubs - Geneva, Toronto and Beijing - a Trust Triangle operating under a Common Trust Protocol, using WISeKey’s PKI hardened Blockchain technology to deliver trust and security, while maintaining the core Blockchain values of transparency, auditability, and traceability.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, noted: "The creation of new Blockchain Centers of Excellence and the Trust Protocol Association represent important steps to overcome a tremendous trust deficiency and foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors for the adoption of the latest deeptech technological blockchain standards in a safe and trusted manner." Blockchain-based solutions aim to override the need for a central authority by distributing information previously held in a centralized repository across a network of participating nodes. While Blockchain is not owned by one individual or organization, anyone with an internet connection (and access, in the case of private Blockchains) can make use of and help maintain it. When a transaction is made on a Blockchain, it is added to a group of transactions, known as ‘blocks” - each block is then added to the database in a chronological, immutable chain. Each block is stamped with a unique cryptographic code, which ensures that records are not counterfeited or changed. About OISTE FOUNDATION



Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems.

The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. http://www.oiste.org/ . Mission: transfer the control and management of technologies dealing with digital identities to neutral authorities working for the public interest.



Vision: an Internet where users engage in online transactions and communications under systems of digital identity management that offer robust protection against fraud and theft, while protecting the fundamental right to privacy. About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com . Press and investor contacts: WISeKey International Holding Ltd

