[January 22, 2020] New Survey Reveals Nearly One Quarter of Generation Z Voters Want Elizabeth Warren to Be the Next President

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EduBirdie is today releasing the results of its new survey with insights into the political minds of Generation Z. With the 2020 election looming, members of Generation Z have proven to be a politically active group, and are showing strong preferences for Elizabeth Warren as the next U.S. president, with Andrew Yang coming in a close second. How the Candidates Stack Up

Among the remaining Democratic hopefuls, Warren gained 22% of the popularity, with Andrew Yang at 19%. The top five choices for Gen Z voters were rounded out by Sanders at 17%, Buttigieg at 15% and Biden at just 13%. Unsurprisingly, when given the choice of Warren, Yang, Sanders, Buttigieg, Biden and Trump, and asked who they would vote for in the next election, Warren led the pack with more than one-fifth of total votes, whereas Donald Trump appealed to just six percent of voters. Throughout 2019, political activism amongst Generation Z and college aged voters rose steadily. Numerous studies have shown that Generation Z and Millennials experience the highest level of stress as a result of politics, and teenagers around the world, including Greta Thunberg, are making it their mission to have a voice in their future. Political tensions have been running high, and although they are taking a stand as much as they can, about half of voters (49%) believe that despite their intention to vote for other candidates, President Trump will be reelecte. Also, 73% supported the impeachment, although less than half (41%) believe he will be removed from office.



Which Issues Are Driving Gen Z Votes

With a politically active and forward-thinking mentality, Generation Z are prioritizing the economy in their decision-making, with 97% ranking it as one of the top three issues that influences their voting behavior. While the economy has been strong and this generation has not had difficulty finding jobs, fears of a potential economic recession have caused concern for workers thinking about their futures. After the economy, education (86%) and health care (83%) are primary concerns for Generation Z. Free college and health care are hot topics and were focus areas during the Democratic debates in late 2019. "Politics have been dominating the conversation for months, and it will only continue to pick up speed as we get closer to the election. At EduBirdie, we've seen more content requests coming in for political work, and felt it was necessary to take a deep dive into the minds of Generation Z around these issues. While we were not surprised to find that most of this generation plans to support the more liberal candidates, it was disheartening to see the number of Generation Z voters who do not feel their votes will impact the future election, but look forward to seeing what happens in November," said Avery Morgan, Director of Communications at EduBirdie. "Throughout our entire study, the finding that surprised us most was the number of Generation Z voters who are registered in the geographic area they grew up in, rather than for the location they are living in now – 68% -- however, we were pleased to learn that of those survey respondents, 89% will be voting absentee to make sure their voice is heard."

EduBirdie's most recent survey had 1,206 participants from Generation Z. The ghostwriting platform primarily serves a Generation Z audience and conducts regular studies to gain insights into the thoughts and behaviors of this population. For more information, visit edubirdie.com. About EduBirdie:

EduBirdie is an online ghostwriting platform where customers can hire writing professionals to help them with their academic writing assignments. In addition, EduBirdie is a one-stop-shop for editing and proofreading that has an expansive database of editors who can help hone and perfect academic papers for students, eliminating all grammar and syntax mistakes along the way. To learn more about EduBirdie, please visit https://edubirdie.com/. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-nearly-one-quarter-of-generation-z-voters-want-elizabeth-warren-to-be-the-next-president-300990620.html SOURCE EduBirdie

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]