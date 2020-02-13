[January 22, 2020] New Book 'Fightback' Shows How to Win in the Digital Economy With Platforms, Ventures and Entrepreneurs

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitalization is the biggest disruption for business as usual at any major corporation. Trusted mindsets and existing business models are collapsing, corporations are struggling to react to the Fourth Industrial Revolution by risking too little transforming too slowly – particularly in Europe. This is the starting point of the exciting new book "Fightback: How to Win in the Digital Economy with Platforms, Ventures and Entrepreneurs", to be published in the U.S., U.K. and across the EU on January 23. The book addresses the 2020 World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting's headline topic "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World." "It's time to wake up, act and really shape digital change. We need to take up responsibility for digitalization, and this is Europe's opportunity to be at the center stage of this change," says corporate venture builder and tech entrepreneur Felix Staeritz, the principal co-author. "Fightback" has already received praise from policy and business thought-leaders, such as Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum Founder & Executive Chairman: "Fightback showcases how to embrace digitalization and how to overcome disruption." And Gisbert Ruehl, CEO of Kloeckner & Co., said: "A must-read for everyone working in a traditional industry." A serial entrepreneur and digital growth expert and founder of several startups and platforms, Felix Staeritz is also is a member of the World Economic Forum's Digital Leaders board. The book's foreword has been writen by Martina Larkin, the Head of Regional Strategies – Europe and Eurasia at the World Economic Forum.



The 286-pages-strong "Fightback" delivers a different, fresh perspective and a convincing blueprint that will enable business leaders to use the digital economy to their advantage by leveraging three powerful strategic tools – platform business models, digital ventures and the special skills of tech entrepreneurs. Based on a sophisticated analysis, the book is a hands-on playbook for corporate renewal in an age of digitalization and makes a convincing case for Europe leading the way in changing minds and business around the world. An excellent combination of analysis based on the latest research and strategies for action-driven operations, the book also brings together a unique set of entrepreneurs, practitioners with consulting experience with leading companies, CEOs of top global corporations, digital thought-leaders and scholars.

The book is part of the on-going "Fightback" movement of entrepreneurs, corporate execs, academics and policy makers who are driving the next wave of innovation to advance Europe digitally. The book includes the best case studies and learnings from their experiences of disruptive innovation and business model transformation.

