New Study Finds Value Stream Management Making an Impact in Software Organizations

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (CollabNet), a leading platform provider for Agile planning, DevOps, and Value Stream Management (VSM) backed by TPG Capital, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of CollabNet. The "Holistic Solutions Drive The 'Value' In Value Stream Management" thought leadership paper (TLP) evaluates organizations' awareness of, and interest in, VSM and the role it plays in enhancing software development and delivery processes. Download the full study here (http://bit.ly/38kc3zI) Forrester Consulting conducted an online survey with 305 global IT and business professionals involved in the planning, building, release, and/or management of software at enterprise firms. Some of the key findings include: Organizations understand the importance of optimized software delivery but struggle to attain it. VSM, a new approach to unifying software delivery, can help.

VSM is still new but rapidly gaining traction with 40% of respondents reporting they have implemented or are expanding their implementation.

By helping enterprises measure business outcomes, VSM can break down communication barriers and allow enterprises to track how their software effort are helping the business grow.



"Connecting and measuring business value to software delivery pipelines is critical for success, however, it's still a challenge for many organizations," said Flint Brenton, CEO of CollabNet VersionOne. "This research reveals the positive impact that value stream management can have on an organization's bottom line, and most importantly, how it helps create delighted customers. While there is still much the industry needs to learn about adopting a VSM strategy, it's promising to see the growing awareness and eagerness to start the journey."

Ultimately, the study recommends software organizations either start or grow a VSM initiative, use output and outcome metrics to measure progress and business value and to look for a holistic VSM solution. However, the study also heeds that VSM adopters should first implement a strategy before considering tooling. Share: See what the data says about value stream management adoption and factors for success in this new study: http://bit.ly/38kc3zI About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is a leading platform provider for Value Stream Management, Agile planning, DevOps and source code management, backed by TPG Capital. Its offerings provide global enterprise and government industry leaders a cohesive solution that enables them to ideate, create and orchestrate the flow of value through continuous delivery pipelines with measurable business outcomes.

