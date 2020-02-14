[January 20, 2020] New Flight Safety-Certifiable Multicore Processing Modules Enable Smarter Mission-Critical Applications

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today unveiled the EnsembleSeries™ CIOE-1390 module, the industry’s first commercially-available compute module with Intel® Atom® multicore processors and embedded BuiltSAFE™ technology for flight safety certification. The new COM Express®-based processor modules leverage the collaboration between Intel and Mercury’s design and flight safety certification experts to address the demand for onboard processing power needed for smarter and more integrated avionics applications on rotary-wing platforms and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vehicles.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the requirements for manned and unmanned platforms to have their fused sensor streams, platform management, and effector controls such as avionics and vetronics flight safety certified for both defense and commercial aerospace applications,” said Ike Song, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Mission Systems group. “At the intersection of technology and defense, Mercury is collaborating with technology leaders like Intel to deliver the most cutting-edge flight safety-certifiable multicore processing resources needed to power our customers’ most advanced and contemporary platforms while leveraging the latest commercial technologies, reinforcing our commitment to Innovation that Matters.” Why they matter:

With the advent of more capable and available mobile platforms, traditional single-core processors are becoming overtaxed. Although comparatively easy to certify, single-core processors increasingly lack the performance required to drive next-generation smart platforms. Additionally, future roadmap support from single-core safety-critical chip fabricators is diminishing. Mercury is solving the performance and availability challenge by working closely with Intel to launch powerful multicore processing solutions with deliverable design assurance level (DAL)-C artifacts for mission-critical, flight safety-certifiable applications. Powered by Intel Atom multicore processors, the new CIOE-1390 COM Express module delivers a full x86 processing architecture for embedding into applications that must be deployed in the harshest environments. What they deliver:

EnsembleSeries CIOE-1390 modules are rugged, small form factor COM Express Type 10 Mini processor modules that are powered with either a dual- or quad-core E3900 Atom Apollo Lake processor. These latest-generation Atom processors with on-die GPUs feature Intel’s latest graphics and processing technologies to deliver the processing power required to solve complex mission-critical compute problems. CIOE-1390 modules with BuiltSAFE technology are available initially with DO-254 DAL-C flight safety certification evidence for the circuit card assembly and DO-178C DAL-C evidence for the highly-optimized custom BIOS and bootloader software. The availability of these artifacts enables system safety certification to be performed faster, at a lower cost and with less risk than by other approaches. Customer benefits inclde:



More performance, lower power – Intel Atom processors deliver a full x86 processing environment, complete with integrated GPU capability in a highly compact and power efficient package.

– Intel Atom processors deliver a full x86 processing environment, complete with integrated GPU capability in a highly compact and power efficient package. Design assurance level (DAL) artifacts for safety certification – EnsembleSeries CIOE-1390 modules with BuiltSAFE technology are available with full DO-254 DAL-C flight safety certification evidence for the circuit card assembly and DO-178C DAL-C evidence for the highly optimized and custom BIOS and bootloader software.

– EnsembleSeries CIOE-1390 modules with BuiltSAFE technology are available with full DO-254 DAL-C flight safety certification evidence for the circuit card assembly and DO-178C DAL-C evidence for the highly optimized and custom BIOS and bootloader software. Defense and avionics industry sustainment – Select Atom SKUs have extended factory availability and are featured on Intel’s embedded processing roadmap. Mercury adds additional sustainment and end-of-life (EOL) protection giving customers more than 15 years of service life and support assurance. Availability: EnsembleSeries CIOE-1390 modules are expected to be available in the first quarter of calendar year 2020. Mercury is accelerating innovation for our customers as we bridge the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs. For more information, visit www.mrcy.com/CIOE-1390 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com .





Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter . Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2020 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made. Contact:

