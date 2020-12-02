[January 16, 2020] New Body20 Studio in Boca Raton Uses Technology to Help People Achieve Their Fitness Goals in 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal trainers at the Body20 Studio in Boca Raton are equipped with the knowledge needed to build a customized fitness program for each athlete. Each workout at the Body20 studio is personalized to meet the needs of the client. During a client's workout, the technology built into the equipment at Body20 studio allows them to track things like their body fat percentages, muscle definition and basal metabolic rate. This comprehensive approach makes getting results easier and faster because of the technology used during Body20 workouts. Their workouts use Electro-Muscular Stimulation (EMS) to increase the intensity and effectiveness of the gym session. Using EMS during a workout at a Body20 Studio results in the muscles contracting about 150 times more than a conventional workout. What is Electro Muscle Stimulation? Electro-Muscular Stimulation (EMS) is a form of stimulating muscles using light, painless, electric impulses. Just as our central nervous system sends electrical impulses to control our muscle action, EMS replicates this natural process, sending electrical impulses to muscles for the purpose of strength training and fitness. Read about the benefits of EMS Training. Complete a workout at the Body20 Studio in East Spanish River. Go to https://www.bodytwenty.com/east-spanish-river or call 561-931-2566 for more information. Electro-Muscular Stimulation technology used at Body20 Studio mimics the natural process of the nervous system. This means that Electro-Muscular Stiulation keeps contracting the muscles during a Body20 workout. EMS can contract a muscle far longer than what an athlete could do themselves, and the workout is more effective than lifting weights a few times per week. Body20 creates tailored workout routines for its clients to maximize results. EMS has shown positive results in test studies. In one study, critically ill patients saw promising results while working out with Electro-Muscular Stimulation.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3321528



Electro-Muscular Stimulation's goal is to increase strength while shaping and toning muscle. Read testimonials of happy clients. https://www.bodytwenty.com/testimonials Get results at Body20 Studios. Schedule a session with a personal trainer by calling 561-931-2566 or email eastspanishriver@bodytwenty.com.

The team at the Body20 Studio in East Spanish River cares about their clients. They work with each person to create a customized approach to their fitness goals. The personal trainers at Body20 complete a comprehensive assessment with each client before crafting their personalized workout plan. Located at 3785 N Federal Highway, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33432, the Body20 Studio in East Spanish River is now accepting new clients of all fitness levels for 2020. Achieve fitness goals effectively. Visit Body20 online or at their Studio to get started using EMS technology. Related Images body-twenty-in-east-spanish-river.jpg

Body Twenty in East Spanish River helps clients get in shape fast, increasing their muscle definition.

Schedule a session with a personal trainer by calling 561-931-2566 or email eastspanishriver@bodytwenty.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-body20-studio-in-boca-raton-uses-technology-to-help-people-achieve-their-fitness-goals-in-2020-300988572.html SOURCE Body Twenty East Spanish River

