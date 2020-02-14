[January 15, 2020] New Technology Generates Secure Mobile Apps from Web and Cloud Apps in Minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the industry defining, no-code mobile integration and solutions platform, today announced its newest offering, SecurePWA™. SecurePWA is a no-code mobile development tool that creates secure Android and iOS progressive web apps (PWAs) from any web or cloud apps in minutes. The shift from desktops to mobile devices for day-to-day digital work continues. Organizations that invested in web and cloud services must now provide their employees and partners with mobile apps to access these services, improve work and increase engagement. Progressive web apps offer organizations a faster path to create and build mobile apps vs. native development. However, the cost, expense and time needed to transform all cloud and web properties to mobile apps or progressive web apps remains high. "SecurePWA dramatically accelerates enterprise mobile strategies," said Tom Tovar, CEO and Co-Creator at Appdome. "With SecurePWA, organizations build true mobile apps from websites in minutes and offer users easy and persistent mobile app access to digital resources, offline use and more, all with the confidence of the enterprise security model chosen by the organization." Every SecurePWA built on Appdome comes out of the box with critical security features including Appdome ONEShield™ (app hardening), local authentication (with FaceID or TouchID), SiteTRUST™ (Anti-Phishing with App Transport Security [ATS] and Network Security Configuration [NCS]) and Appdome EnterpriseID™ (Secured Credentials and Cross-App ID). In addition, the new service lts customers add Appdome Mobile Security Suite, the world's most comprehensive mobile app security solution. Further, in enterprise environments, IT organizations can add enterprise mobility management (EMM/MAM) and VPN connections.



According to Gartner, "When organizations are pressed for time or have limited development budget, they should consider PWAs, because they reuse existing web assets and can be developed once and deployed across platforms. This is also helpful when you have limited resources for native app development."1 In many cases, SecurePWAs will be preferred to securing native mobile apps. In some cases, an Android or iOS binary will be unavailable. Enterprises may have built cloud and web properties but have not built Android and iOS apps. With SecurePWA, these same organizations can instantly generate progressive web apps without any developer resources and quickly publish these via public or private app stores.

"Our customers have dozens of web and cloud services that they need to integrate into their enterprise mobile environment. But the lack of mobile development resources or access to mobile binaries from app makers has halted their progress," said Marcelo Nascimento, Head of Cybersecurity at TIQS Consultoria Brazil. "With SecurePWA, our customers will be able to create secure mobile apps in no time, transforming the mobile experience for their end-users." SecurePWA will be generally available to all users on January 31, 2020. For more information about SecurePWA, please visit www.appdome.com/solutions/securepwa. About Appdome

Appdome changes the way people build mobile apps. Appdome's industry defining no-code mobile solutions platform uses a patented, artificial-intelligence coding technology to power a self-serve, user-friendly service that anyone can use to build new security, authentication, access, enterprise mobility, mobile threat, analytics and more into any Android or iOS app instantly. There are over 25,000 unique combinations of mobile features, kits, vendors, standards, SDKs and APIs available on Appdome. Over 150 leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce providers use Appdome to consistently deliver richer and safer mobile experiences to millions of mobile end users, eliminating complex development and accelerating mobile app lifecycles. For more information, visit www.appdome.com. 1 Gartner, "How Progressive Web Apps Improve Digital Commerce Experience." Sandy Shen and Adrian Leow. 9 April 2019. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-technology-generates-secure-mobile-apps-from-web-and-cloud-apps-in-minutes-300987108.html SOURCE Appdome

