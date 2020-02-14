[January 15, 2020] New Balance Chooses dayzz to Help Improve Its Associates Sleep Habits and Overall Health

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dayzz , innovative corporate sleep app, today announced that it has implemented a pilot with New Balance to improve company associates' sleep habits and increase awareness of the benefits of sleep and its effect on everyday life, mood, health, productivity, nutrition and more. The pilot consists of three stages - education, activation and engagement - at the global company's offices in Boston and Lawrence, Massachusetts. dayzz' educational phase consists of on-site lectures by Sleep Expert and dayzz' Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mairav Cohen-Zion, as well as online webinars. Participants receive ongoing support from dayzz' dedicated team of sleep trainers in order to ensure a smooth journey through the app. The activation phase of the pilot onboards New Balance associates, walking them through the first steps of the app, while exposing them to the variety of ways dayzz can help improve their sleep. Among its various features, the app's sleep tracker syncs with other wearables, automatically gathering users' sleep data to customize their plan; it also measures the noise and light intensity levels in their bedroom and offers tips for better sleep based on the results; and, users can get customized reminders to have their last caffeinated beverage of the day. This is followed by the engagement phase, which offers continuous support, providing the right intervention at the right time according to users' needs and progress. It is focused on increasing user engagement to reach pre-defined KPIs, improve sleep and overall well-being, and reduce employer healthcare cots.



"At New Balance, we are 'all in' on wellness. We like to say it is in our DNA," said Glenn Haskell, Benefits Manager at New Balance. "We have already offered programs that promote healthy diet and exercise, but we have no programs to promote healthy sleep. And since sleep is such an important element in maintaining good health, we welcomed the opportunity to work with dayzz to help our associates optimize their sleep." "The culture and values at New Balance align extremely well with dayzz, making New Balance a perfect partner for this pilot," said Amir Inditzky, CEO of dayzz. "We are very excited to be engaging with New Balance as we work towards our ultimate goal of improving sleep in every workplace worldwide - this partnership is another important step towards achieving that goal. New Balance understands the importance of sleep, and we applaud the commitment to its employees and their well-being."

"Inadequate sleep has become an epidemic in Western societies," added Dr. Mairav Cohen-Zion. "Research has shown that disturbed sleep is detrimental to people's health, exacerbating a number of chronic health conditions, and reducing people's sense of wellbeing, mood, energy, performance, and overall quality of life both at home and at work. Many employers wisely provide their workers with an attractive range of benefits, but if they really want to invest in their workforce, they should consider helping their employees sleep better, which has been shown to increase performance and reduce burnout and work-related accidents, while saving companies millions of dollars yearly in lost productivity and healthcare expenditures." About dayzz dayzz is an innovative digital sleep solution, providing personalized sleep training plans to individuals across the US. dayzz' machine learning engine enables screening of common sleep problems within large populations. Based on big data analysis, the app constantly adjusts users' training plans to fit their needs and progress, and offers the right intervention at the right time, with continuous support and unique motivational strategies. dayzz offers its sleep solution to US employers and payers to increase productivity, enhance well-being, optimize usage of the healthcare system and reduce associated costs. The company was established in 2018 and is led by an experienced team in the fields of business, technology and clinical treatment. For more information, visit https://dayzz.com Media Contact Yael Hart

GK for dayzz

yael@gkpr.com

+972-53-335-9896 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-balance-chooses-dayzz-to-help-improve-its-associates-sleep-habits-and-overall-health-300987370.html SOURCE dayzz

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]