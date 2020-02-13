[January 14, 2020] New Clinical Guideline on Depressive Disorders Addresses Mental Health in the Workplace

ReedGroup®, a leading publisher of evidence-based guidelines and formularies, announced the publication of a new clinical practice guideline from the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) focusing on depressive disorders. This authoritative guideline is the latest in a collection of ACOEM guidelines that are widely used by clinicians in the care and treatment of working age individuals. The Depressive Disorders guideline includes evidence-based recommendations and information on signs and symptoms, psychological/psychiatric examinations, diagnostic criteria, screening and testing recommendations, treatment recommendations on behavioral and psychological interventions, medications, and alternative therapies. In addition, the guideline contains hundreds of references to randomized clinical trials and other studies on the topics of depression and mental health. "As a premier publisher of evidence-based clinical content, ReedGroup is proud and honored to publish ACOEM's new Depressive Disorders guideline," says Joseph Guerriero, Senior Vice President of MDGuidelines at ReedGroup. "ACOEM is the most trusted source for guidelines, and we know that this new guideline will help providers incorporate evidence-based medicine in the treatment of Americans struggling with depression and related disorders." Depressive disorders are among the most common forms of mental illness and a leading cause of disability affecting more than 300 million people worldwide. It is estimated that nearly 8% of the U.S. workforce has major depression, contributing to work-related injuries and presenting a significant burden for overall occupational health.



The comprehensive Depressive Disorders guideline was developed with strict adherence to ACOEM's methodology, which is consistent with the Institute of Medicine's (IOM) Standards for Developing Trustworthy Clinical Practice Guidelines and Appraisal of Guidelines for Research and Evaluation (AGREE). The guideline development process includes extensive research reviews and analyses of medical literature, peer review, and stakeholder input. The development of the Depressive Disorders guideline was overseen by Dr. Kurt Hegmann, MD, MPH and the Evidence-Based Practice Workplace Mental Health Panel, a diverse group of clinical subject matter experts representing specialties in occupational medicine, addiction medicine, psychiatry, forensic psychiatry, psychology, clinical psychology, educational psychology, internal medicine, neurology, preventive medicine, family medicine, interventional pain, and pain medicine.

The ACOEM Depressive Disorders guideline is exclusively published by ReedGroup and is made available as part of its MDGuidelines product, which includes access to the complete set of ACOEM clinical practice guidelines. For information about how to access the ACOEM Depressive Disorders guideline, please visit www.mdguidelines.com or contact ReedGroup's MDGuidelines at healthcare@reedgroup.com. About ReedGroup and MDGuidelines ReedGroup is a leading leave of absence management organization providing outsourcing, software and services to nearly half of the Fortune 100 companies. ReedGroup's product, MDGuidelines, is the industry's leading solution for total health management and workplace productivity. MDGuidelines features the world's most trusted disability durations, predictive modeling, analytic services, drug formulary, and evidence-based clinical practice guidelines from ACOEM. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005152/en/

