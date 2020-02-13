[January 13, 2020] New Customer Portal From Smarter Grid Solutions Supports UK and US Utility Customers

Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) is rolling out its new Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Customer Portal in the US after successful deployment in the UK. SGS invested in its new secure Customer Portal and its Managed Services and Support team to enhance support for its operational utility DERMS customers. Scottish & Southern Energy Networks and UK Power Networks both use the portal and associated services to manage events on their networks and meet their connected Distributed Energy Resources (DER) customer needs in Great Britain. SGS has offices in New York and San Francisco and its Customer Portal will support its utility customers as more DER connects to their networks through their SGS DERMS platforms. Utility customers use the portal to access SGS's service desk directly and log incidents and issues. The service desk allows customers' requests to be dealt with quickly, while allowing SGS operations support and engineering staff to prioritise time to the most useful customer service activities. The portal gives clients instant access to network, customer and DER data as well as reference information ad relevant periodic reports, technical documents and manuals. Each customer portal is designed to meet the specific requirements of the client.



Customers report that access to the portal has led to issues being resolved quickly, improved event management, and easier access to information. Authorised users are given access to different information and functions relevant to their role. Individual operators and engineers access the support request tickets they have raised, while managers can review the status and progress on all issues.

Data for each DERMS customer is displayed on a customised dashboard, giving them instant access to high-level information. Euan Davidson, Executive Director at SGS, said: "The feedback from our customers in the UK has been excellent, and we are on the cusp of launching the portal for our customers in the US. "Clients are asking for increased visibility through our DERMS platform so access to a customer portal is now an essential part of effective service delivery and customer engagement. We channel nearly 10 years of DERMS operational experience through the portal to serve our customers. "Developing our customer portal has allowed us to provide greater flexibility and visibility to distribution network operators (DNOs), which in turn allows them to improve services to their own customers. "We have exciting plans to expand the range of services that we offer through the portal as well as support our DERMS operational customers in the United States. The transition towards smart, flexible, low carbon electricity places new demands on our utility customers and the portal helps them to serve their customers better" The portal follows strict data and security protocols, with the data centres it uses hosted at Tier IV or III+, SSAE-16, PCI (News - Alert) DSS, or ISO 27001 compliant facilities. ENDS View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005368/en/

