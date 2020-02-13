[January 13, 2020] New Toshiba Receipt Printers Enhance Hospitality Point-of-Sale Customer Experience

Toshiba America Business Solutions is introducing durable, splash-resistant point-of-sale (POS) receipt printers for the hospitality market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005175/en/ New Toshiba (News - Alert) Receipt Printers Enhance Hospitality Point-of-Sale Customer Experience (Photo: Business Wire) Toshiba's HSP Series POS printers feature a rugged IP21-certified, splash-resistant design to protect against solid objects and liquids prevalent in bar, restaurant and hotel environments. The IP standard classifies the degrees of protection provided against the intrusion of objects, including accidental human contact, dust, and water in electrical enclosures. Printing crisp and clear receipts at up to 350 millimeters (14-inches) per second with true 16-bit grayscale resolution further separate Toshiba's newly-introduced printers, meant for the hospitality industry. This quality and speed ensure timely and accurate sales, receipts and communications. The HSP Series seamlessly integrates into compact hospitality environments and even offers horizontal or vertical printing options. Furthermore, Plug-n-play emulation and compatibility with common 24-volt power supplies allow hospitality businesses to easily exchange Toshiba's receipt printers for other models. Additionally, the HSP Series is easy to use and delivers high availability withoutIT staff intervention for these demanding environments. Jam prevention technology featuring multiple paper detection sensors helps eliminate receipt tie-ups while notifying users when media needs replacing. Effortless component substitution - including one-touch print head replacement - optimizes POS system uptime while simplifying operations. Hospitality businesses may also appreciate the printers' paper and energy efficiency. Toshiba's eco-conscious and ENERGY STAR (News - Alert)®-compliant HSP Series systems are light on power while they reduce paper waste by eliminating unnecessary whitespace.



"Toshiba's HSP Series presents an ideal point-of-sale receipt printing solution for the demands of today's hospitality market," said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. "Combining splash-resistance within a compact and durable design, our new systems allow hospitality businesses to provide a more efficient and frictionless customer journey." HSP Series receipt printers may now be purchased through authorized Toshiba resellers. For more information about Toshiba products, or to locate an authorized Toshiba dealer in your area, please visit www.business.toshiba.com.

