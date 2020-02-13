[January 13, 2020] New Study on Consumer Behaviors in Canada Reveals Digital Preferences

Eagle Eye's latest report shows majority of consumers still prefer making purchases instore TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- A new report released by Eagle Eye, a performance marketing company that helps retailers and brands create digital connections with customers to enable personalization, examines the changing preferences of Canadian consumers and how they interact with retailers during their shopping journeys. The report identifies digital shopping trends that are impacting how retailers and brands should engage customers, grow sales and improve loyalty in a highly competitive market. Part of an independent survey of 4,013 consumers in Canada, Australia, the UK and US, The Connected Customer: Maximizing the Benefits of Performance Marketing to Reach Canadian Consumers, comes at a crucial time for Canadian retailers heading into the year's busiest shopping season. By examining how Canadian consumers now conduct the search, browsing, discovery and buying phases of their shopping journeys, businesses can be better prepared to meet customers' expectations both online and instore. Understanding current customer preferences also ensures retailers' overall marketing efforts will deliver the most value for customers and generate positive returns on their investment. "Our latest report will help Canadian retailers and businesses understand their customers' motivations in order to serve them better, and effectively stand out against their competitors. It offers retailers a research-based framework for viewing customer engageent; how data, leading to insight that drives action, can boost customer loyalty and increase sales," said Tim Mason, Eagle Eye's chief executive officer.



Based on survey responses from consumers who bought products or services and visited a physical store, used an app or a website before making the purchase, the report found that: Canadian consumers visited three digital channels on average before buying

61% of Canadian consumers conducted at least one online shopping activity prior to purchase instore

64% of Canadian consumers said relevant marketing is very important to them

59% collected or used loyalty points or vouchers within two weeks of taking the survey

Canadian consumers are the most likely (31%) to have visited a social network before making a purchase, compared with 30% in Australia , 29% in the US, and 10% in the UK The Connected Customer: Maximizing the Benefits of Performance Marketing to Reach Canadian Consumers includes strategic advice to help retailers and brands can engage Canadian consumers using digital tools to augment their shopping experiences both online and instore. It also shares insights on how to maximize the benefits of performance-driven marketing to succeed in a digital age.

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services. Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at lower cost whilst driving marketing innovation. The Company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Burger King, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express and in Canada, Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart and Esso. Eagle Eye is headquartered in Guildford, United Kingdom and has offices in Manchester, Toronto, Canada and Melbourne, Australia. Web – www.eagleeye.com

