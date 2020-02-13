[January 10, 2020] New England Biolabs® to present novel solutions to support agricultural biology at Plant and Animal Genome Meeting

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 14th, 2020, New England Biolabs (NEB®) will be hosting a workshop to present the latest advances in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation at the upcoming Plant and Animal Genome (PAG) Meeting, taking place January 11-15, 2020 in San Diego, California. The presentations will focus on novel products for DNA and RNA sample preparation, including the NEBNext Direct® Genotyping Solution, a disruptive new technology to support high-throughput molecular breeding for crop development. The NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution presents a novel NGS-based targeted genotyping approach, with advantages in both cost and throughput. Focused initially on marker assisted breeding, the technology is capable of genotyping between 100-5,000 markers in parallel, using a unique, capture-based enrichment approach. "Genotyping for molecular breeding requires solutions that can support robust processes in order to implement at scale," stated Bjoern Textor, Ph.D., Senior Application Specialist at NEB GmbH. "The NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution has intrinsic features facilitating high-throughput sample processing, including pre-capture barcoding, pooling of up to 96 samples per capture, and dual indexing, allowing up to 9,216 samples to be sequenced in parallel on the Illumina® platform." In order to address the need for robust, automated processing, NEB has collaborated with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences® and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) Genomics Core Facility (GeneCore) in Heidelberg to develop an automated protocol. Dr. Juergen Zimmermnn, GeneCore Senior Automation Engineer, stated "The chemistry, superior performance and stability of the NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution combined with the flexibility of the Biomek® i7 Workstation provides an excellent solution for building scalable, highly integrated and automated environments for full walkaway processes. The intelligent utilization of standard plastics combined with optimized chemistry consumption makes it an optimal tool for various applications in different areas." Details of the automated protocol, which has been implemented at EMBL in close collaboration with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, will be presented during the corporate workshop."



NEB's workshop will take place on Tuesday January 14th from 1:30-3:40 PM EST. For more details, including full agenda, visit http://go.neb.com/pag2020 . For more information about the NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution, visit NEBNextDirect.com.

About New England Biolabs

New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, library preparation for next generation sequencing, cellular analysis, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com. NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, NEB® and NEBNEXT® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

ILLUMINA® is a registered trademark of Illumina, Inc.

BECKMAN COULTER LIFE SCIENCES® and BIOMEK® are registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-biolabs-to-present-novel-solutions-to-support-agricultural-biology-at-plant-and-animal-genome-meeting-300985028.html SOURCE New England Biolabs

