|[January 09, 2020]
New England Schools Receive $83,845
Berlin City Auto Group is proud to announce its January grant donation of $83,845 awarded on behalf of its "Drive for Education" (DFE) program. The program, in its tenth year, uses proceeds from area car sales to fund grants awarded to neighboring schools.
This year 46 schools in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will be receiving grants.
The presentation ceremony for the Maine schools will be held at Berlin City Honda (News - Alert) of Portland located on 255 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, Maine on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. The 21 Maine schools that will be honored are:
Great Falls Elementary School
East End Community School
Morse High School
Riverton School
Ocean Avenue Elementary School
Waldo Skillin Elementary School
South Portland High School
Lyman Moore Middle School
Westbrook Middle School
Memorial Middle School
Portland Public Schools
CK Burns School
Falmouth High School
Memorial Middle School
Westbrook Middle School
Harrison Lyseth Elementary School
Memorial Middle School
Morse High School
Memorial Elementary School
South Portland High School
Meredith Doyle Lyman Moore
The presentation ceremony for the New Hampshire schools will be held at 485 Main Street in Gorham, NH, at our newly renovated Berlin City Honda of New Hampshire facility on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 am. The 11 schools that will be honored are:
Brushton Public School
Berlin Elementary School
Berlin Middle/High School
Joshiah Bartlett Elementary
Stark Village
Ed Fenn
Jackson Elementary
Stratford Elementary
White Mountains Regional
Gilford
North Adirondack Elementary
The presentation ceremony for the Vermont schools will be held at 586 Marshall Ave in Williston, VT at the Berlin City Kia facility on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. The 14 schools that will be honored are:
Williamstown Middle High School
Sustainability Academy
Founders Memorial School
Moretown Elementary School
Browns River Middle School
Bellows Free Academy
Orchard School
Essex North Supervisory Union
Fletcher Elementary School
Chamberlin School
Montgomery Elementary School
Northern Adirondack Elementary
Hinesburg Community School
Allen Brook School
In addition to the 46 schools receiving grants, Berlin City is also proud to use this year's Drive For Education event as an opportunity to present Folds of Honor with $14,020 raised during their 2019 Memorial Day Promotion. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members right here in New England.
This year's combined donation of $83,845 brings the total amount donated through the Drive For Education program since its inception in June, 2011 to $641,297.
"We are so excited to present the checks to this year's recipients. The award ceremonies are always very special to our employees - they get to see the kids, teachers and parents - smiles and appreciation are everywhere that day! Now entering the 10th year, our Drive For Education is more important than ever as our dealerships continue to give back to our amazing communities," said Yegor Malinovskii of Berlin City Auto Group.
About the Drive for Education Program
Berlin City Auto Group and its employees believe every child holds a key to the future. We believe in enriching the lives of children through education and foundational support. We believe in helping to pave their road. That is exactly why the truly special, forward-thinking charity program, Drive for Education, was created. To be considered as part of the program, a local school must submit an online application and personalized essay to Drive for Education that best describes how their school would utilize a donation. Berlin City Auto Group's Brand Ambassadors, a group of employees that lead the dealerships' community involvement, evaluate each online application and personalized essay and select the most suitable schools. From each vehicle sold at its 7 locations throughout New England, Berlin City Auto Group gives a portion of the sale to the Drive for Education program. If you'd like more information about the Drive for Education program, please visit our website at: http://www.berlincity.com/driveforeducation.htm
About Berlin City Auto Group
We're proud to be the Northeast's one-stop source for effortless auto buying! With 7 convenient locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, we've got the region's biggest selection of new, used and certified pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. The company sells Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Honda, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM (News - Alert) and Kia. Since all of our dealerships work together, our entire inventory of new and used cars in searchable online and eligible for door-to-door delivery anywhere in the U.S.! Just a few Easy reasons why Berlin City Auto Group has more than 200,000 satisfied customers under our collective belts. For more information or a list of locations, please visit www.berlincity.com. You can also find us on Facebook (News - Alert), Twitter and YouTube.
