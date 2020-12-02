[January 09, 2020] New England Schools Receive $83,845

Berlin City Auto Group is proud to announce its January grant donation of $83,845 awarded on behalf of its "Drive for Education" (DFE) program. The program, in its tenth year, uses proceeds from area car sales to fund grants awarded to neighboring schools. This year 46 schools in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will be receiving grants. The presentation ceremony for the Maine schools will be held at Berlin City Honda (News - Alert) of Portland located on 255 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, Maine on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. The 21 Maine schools that will be honored are: Great Falls Elementary School

East End Community School

Morse High School

Riverton School

Ocean Avenue Elementary School

Waldo Skillin Elementary School

South Portland High School

Lyman Moore Middle School

Westbrook Middle School

Memorial Middle School

Portland Public Schools

CK Burns School

Falmouth High School

Memorial Middle School

Westbrook Middle School

Harrison Lyseth Elementary School

Memorial Middle School

Morse High School

Memorial Elementary School

South Portland High School

Meredith Doyle Lyman Moore The presentation ceremony for the New Hampshire schools will be held at 485 Main Street in Gorham, NH, at our newly renovated Berlin City Honda of New Hampshire facility on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 am. The 11 schools that will be honored are: Brushton Public School

Berlin Elementary School

Berlin Middle/High School

Joshiah Bartlett Elementary

Stark Village

Ed Fenn

Jackson Elementary

Stratford Elementary

White Mountains Regional

Gilford

North Adirondack Elementary The presentation ceremony for the Vermont schools will be held at 586 Marshall Ave in Williston, VT at the Berlin City Kia facility on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. The 14 schools that will be honored are: Williamstown Middle High School

Sustainability Academy /li>

Founders Memorial School

Moretown Elementary School

Browns River Middle School

Bellows Free Academy

Orchard School

Essex North Supervisory Union

Fletcher Elementary School

Chamberlin School

Montgomery Elementary School

Northern Adirondack Elementary

Hinesburg Community School

Allen Brook School



with $14,020 raised during their 2019 Memorial Day Promotion. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members right here in New England. This year's combined donation of $83,845 brings the total amount donated through the Drive For Education program since its inception in June, 2011 to $641,297.

with $14,020 raised during their 2019 Memorial Day Promotion. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members right here in New England. This year's combined donation of $83,845 brings the total amount donated through the Drive For Education program since its inception in June, 2011 to $641,297.

"We are so excited to present the checks to this year's recipients. The award ceremonies are always very special to our employees - they get to see the kids, teachers and parents - smiles and appreciation are everywhere that day! Now entering the 10th year, our Drive For Education is more important than ever as our dealerships continue to give back to our amazing communities," said Yegor Malinovskii of Berlin City Auto Group. About the Drive for Education Program Berlin City Auto Group and its employees believe every child holds a key to the future. We believe in enriching the lives of children through education and foundational support. We believe in helping to pave their road. That is exactly why the truly special, forward-thinking charity program, Drive for Education, was created. To be considered as part of the program, a local school must submit an online application and personalized essay to Drive for Education that best describes how their school would utilize a donation. Berlin City Auto Group's Brand Ambassadors, a group of employees that lead the dealerships' community involvement, evaluate each online application and personalized essay and select the most suitable schools. From each vehicle sold at its 7 locations throughout New England, Berlin City Auto Group gives a portion of the sale to the Drive for Education program. If you'd like more information about the Drive for Education program, please visit our website at: http://www.berlincity.com/driveforeducation.htm About Berlin City Auto Group We're proud to be the Northeast's one-stop source for effortless auto buying! With 7 convenient locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, we've got the region's biggest selection of new, used and certified pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. The company sells Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Honda, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Kia. Since all of our dealerships work together, our entire inventory of new and used cars in searchable online and eligible for door-to-door delivery anywhere in the U.S.! Just a few Easy reasons why Berlin City Auto Group has more than 200,000 satisfied customers under our collective belts. For more information or a list of locations, please visit www.berlincity.com. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

