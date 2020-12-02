New Relic Enables Leading Retailers to Create Superior Digital Experiences for their Customers

NATIONAL RETAIL FORUM-New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that it is enabling the industry's leading retail brands to create superior digital experiences for its customers. Companies such as AB InBev, CafePress, HauteLook Inc., John Lewis & Partners, Metapack, and REI Co-Op rely on the New Relic platform in order to ensure reliability of their websites and mobile applications, as well as test and deploy updates seamlessly in order to provide the best shopping experience to their customers.

The 2019 Thanksgiving weekend resulted in 142.2 million U.S. consumers shopping online, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. For the first time ever, Black Friday (News - Alert) topped Cyber Monday as the busiest day for online shopping at 93.2 million US shoppers compared with 83.3 million [1]. IDC (News - Alert) has calculated that the average hourly cost of an infrastructure failure is $100,000 per hour and the average total cost of unplanned application downtime per year is $1.25 billion to $2.5 billion for the Fortune 1000 [2]. New Relic has partnered with a number of global retailers to ensure their IT systems can manage these critical moments and provide the visibility needed for a great software experience.

"The performance of a retailer's website or mobile app is directly tied to the performance of their business," said Buddy Brewer, GVP and GM client-side monitoring. "Successful retailers make sure their development teams measure the availability, functionality, and speed of their site performance. With New Relic's robust capabilities of real-user monitoring, intelligent alerting, and Apdex page load scores, developer and operations teams are able to better collaborate together to deploy higher-quality, more secure, and more reliable software for their customers."

Leading Retailers Worldwide Accelerate their Business with New Relic

"Our customers tell us that they expect a fast, reliable online shopping experience and our studies show a clear correlation between site performance and visit conversion to back this up. The New Relic platform allows our teams to easily understand what's going on in our technology stack, enabling us to quickly diagnose problems, optimise and ultimately meet our customers' expectations."

Chris Wenman, Product Owner (E2E Performance), John Lewis + Partners, leading UK high-end department store chain

"New Relic is an essential component that allows our digital business t thrive. After implementing the platform, we were able to improve performance by 20% on our websites and mobile applications and we experienced an additional 50% reduction in production incidents. Our exceptional website performance allows us to stand out above the competition."







Todd Wilson, divisional VP, ecommerce & mobile technology, REI Co-Op, the largest consumer cooperative of outdoor gear, expert advice, classes, adventure trips, stewardship & careers in the U.S.

New Relic Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

New Relic has achieved AWS Retail Competency status. The AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement, Corporate Merchandising and Planning, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, Core Retail Business Applications, and Consulting Practices for Retail on AWS.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications - to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates New Relic as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

As of today, New Relic has AWS Competencies for DevOps, Mobile, Migration, Government, and Retail. Please visit New Relic's APN profile here to learn more.

Additional Resources

To learn more about how the world's leading retailers are preparing for their biggest online sales with New Relic, be sure to check out:

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.

