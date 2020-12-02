[January 08, 2020] New Jersey Selects GetInsured to Develop, Operate Technology Platform for State-Based Health Insurance Exchange (HIX)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced on Jan. 6 that it awarded GetInsured , a health insurance marketplace platform provider, a five-year contract to develop and operate the technology to transition from the federal marketplace to a state-based exchange. Under the contract, GetInsured will develop and operate the technology platform for New Jersey's State-Based Health Insurance Exchange. The selection is a key step in New Jersey's effort to transition to a State-Based Exchange for Plan Year 2021 to improve health coverage access for New Jersey residents and allow the state more autonomy over its health insurance market. "We made it a priority in New Jersey to ensure families have access to the health coverage and care they deserve by creating a State-Based Exchange that is tailored and efficient for our residents. We took a first step this year by moving to a State-Based Exchange on th Federal Platform, which allowed us to increase our investment in outreach to New Jersey residents at a time when the federal government was cutting costs. We now begin the work of establishing the technology platform and consumer assistance center for New Jersey's State-Based Exchange that will allow us to best serve the health coverage needs of our residents into the future," said Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride.



The new exchange, established by legislation signed into law in June of 2019, will be operated by the Department of Banking and Insurance and funded by an assessment on premiums. The assessment was previously paid to the federal government to utilize the Federally Facilitated Exchange (FFE). While GetInsured will build the exchange platform, Maximus will operate the consumer assistance center for the state. "We look forward to delivering a best-in-class enrollment experience for the state of New Jersey," said Chini Krishnan, CEO and co-founder of GetInsured. "Technology allows states to greatly advance their exchanges and take better control of their health insurance markets. There is great momentum in the market right now; with Idaho, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and now, New Jersey moving off of the federal platform. We expect to see even more states evolve with technology as we move into the new decade."

GetInsured currently operates the technology for five state health exchanges, including Nevada, Idaho, Minnesota, California, and Washington, and in addition to New Jersey, plans to launch an exchange in Pennsylvania for fall 2020. To learn more about GetInsured, visit company.getinsured.com. About GetInsured

Founded in 2005, GetInsured builds and operates award-winning enrollment tools that serve state-based exchanges, brokers, insurers, and consumers. In addition to eligibility determination, plan selection, and enrollment technology for state agencies, the company delivers innovative agent marketing and call center tools and services. GetInsured currently has the largest state-based marketplace footprint, including the state exchanges of Nevada, California, Idaho, Minnesota, and Washington State, powering more than two million enrollments annually. To learn more visit company.getinsured.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-selects-getinsured-to-develop-operate-technology-platform-for-state-based-health-insurance-exchange-hix-300983689.html SOURCE GetInsured

