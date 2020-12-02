[January 08, 2020] New Bluetooth® Telemetry System Featuring High Quality Measurements Viewable on Mobile Platforms Introduced by Interface

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing its customers with a more accessible solution for viewing and downloading force measurement data, Interface today introduced its new Bluetooth® Telemetry System (BTS) solution. At the heart of Interface's BTS solution is the powerful Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) strain bridge transmitter module that provides access to high quality measurements on a mobile platform such as a phone or tablet. BTS features high measurement resolution, simple integration into iOS and Android Apps, achievable ranges of up to 90m line of sight, extended battery life and the ability to view data from multiple sensors all at once. "Interface is well-known in the industry for accuracy, and the BTS combines precision with innovative Bluetooth technology to provide the most user-friendly experience possible," said Joel Strom, CEO, Interface. "The ability to receive the critical data in real-time will greatly improve our customer's product development efficiency in the digital age." The BTS features high measurement resolution, which produces a noise free resolution of 1 in 92,000 counts (16.5 bit) when used with a 3mV/V sensor and 1 in 184,000 counts (175 bit) when used with a 6mV/V sensor. The system also allows for advert format and encoding as well as details on connected services to facilitate simple integration of the device within custom apps for OEM applications.



The BTS free iOS and Android apps are available for download and enable users to create dashboards with varying degrees of detail based on application requirements. The BTS sensor data output can be visualized on mobile devices with a variety of digital displays, gages, tanks and charts. Displayed data can be defined as mathematical expressions consisting of readings from multiple transmitters, functions and constants. The apps also facilitate Interface's BTS module configuration and calibration. The BTS solution continues to showcase the growing line of wireless technologies offered by Interface that are used for accurate force measurement. BTS joins Interface's Wireless Telemetry System (WTS) in the growing demand by manufacturers and integrators who need flexibility and freedom from the restraints of wired systems. The Interface BTS is available now and details of the solution can be found here.

For more information on Interface and its innovative force measurement solutions, please visit www.interfaceforce.com. About Interface Force Measurement Solutions

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bluetooth-telemetry-system-featuring-high-quality-measurements-viewable-on-mobile-platforms-introduced-by-interface-300983623.html SOURCE Interface

