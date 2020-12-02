[January 08, 2020] New SmartSense™ from TDK wirelessly provides intelligent multi-sensor monitoring and remote data collection for a variety of IoT applications

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces the availability of the InvenSense SmartSense™, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of IoT applications. The new, out-of-the-box sensor solution enables accurate and remote monitoring, data collection and specific IoT sensor application outputs via BLE and Wi-Fi. IoT applications covered by the new sensor module include smart doors, robotic vacuums, asset monitoring, patient activity monitoring, HVAC filtering and air mouse monitoring. The list of algorithms will be expanded in the coming months, based on emerging market requirements. The module also provides autonomous SD Card (News - Alert) data logging for applications deriving value from large data volumes. SmartSense integrates TDK's IMU, magnetometer, pressure, temperature, and ultrasonic sensors with high-precision algorithms in a one-size-fits-all solution. The module serves as an easy-to-use prototyping platform by enabling OEMs to gain application insights, signatures and environment variations. Its small size, flat base and wireless features allow for quick and easy prototyping. For example, a company manufacturing patient activity monitors needs both high-resolution and low-noise IMU data, as well as meaningful algorithmic information about patients' gait, body posture and balance. SmartSense provides all this information, enabling OEMs to quickly prototype their products while working closely with TDK to get secure access to medical algorithms and IMUs. TDK will demonstrate SmartSense, along with the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of passive components, sensors, power supplies and batteries, in its booth #11448 at CES (News - Alert) , Central Hall (LVCC), Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas. For additional information about SmartSense, please contact sales@invensense.com or visit www.invensense.com. Glossary BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy

IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

SD Card: Secure Digital Card is a proprietary non-volatile memory card for use in portable devices

MEMS: Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems Main applications SmartSense addresses a wide range of IoT applications, including but not limited to: Smart Door Lock Detection

Asset Monitoring

HVAC Filter Monitoring and Alerting

Air Motion Library

Robo-Vacuum Movement Detection

Patient Activity Monitoring (e.g., cervical analysis, balance control and gait analysis) Features Out-of-the-box, one-size-fits-all solution

Sensors: IMU, magnetometer, pressure, temperature, humidity and ultrasonic

Arm Cortex M4 MCU

Wireless connectivity: BLE and WIFI

Rechargeable battery (290 mAh)

USB interface

Wireless multi-sensor data streaming to a Win 10 GUI

to a Win 10 GUI Autonomous data logging from multiple sensors on an SD card

Embedded motion sensor events such as Tap, Tilt, Raise to Wake, Pedometer, Wake on Motion

Dedicated sensor algorithm outputs showcasing multiple IoT applications.







Key data Product Sensors Packaging Dimensions (mm) Connectivity Hardware Features Software Features Algorithms SmartSense (IoT sensor Module) 6-axis IMU 3-axis Magnetometer Pressure Sensor Temperature Sensor Humidity Sensor Ultrasonic sensor 50 x 35 BLE USB WIFI Main Module: 12-axis sensors Arm Cortex M4 MCU Wireless connectivity: BLE Rechargeable battery (290 mAh) Connector for multiple expansion cards 2 Expansion boards: WIFI, SD card slot and ultrasonic sensor Robotic Vacuum control Module Enclosure: Small, Flat, sturdy Looks like a lady bug Features on Windows 10 GUI: Multi-sensor wireless data streaming Data logging (.csv format) Sensor interrupts such as Tap, Tilt, Wake on Motion 6 IoT sensor algorithm outputs Autonomous SD card logging Smart Door Lock Asset Monitoring HVAC filter Monitoring Air Mouse Orientation Robo-Vacuum Orientation Patient Activity Monitoring

About TDK Corporation TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, Chirp, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide. About InvenSense InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com. You can download this text and associated images http://www.invensense.tdk.com/news-media/new-smartsense-from-tdk-wirelessly-provides-intelligent-multi-sensor-monitoring-and-remote-data-collection-for-a-variety-of-iot-applications Further information on the products can be found under https://www.invensense.com/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005017/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]