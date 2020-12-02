[January 08, 2020] New Omnichannel Quality Management Survey Finds Only 13% of Contact Centers Measure Quality Assurance of All Interactions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption of digital channels continues to increase in U.S. contact centers. 83% of contact centers in the U.S. report using one or more channels in addition to their voice channel. But only 13% of companies measure quality of all interactions on all channels. These insights stem from a survey sponsored by Bright Pattern, the leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software for innovative enterprises. The survey examined the current state of U.S contact center executives on omnichannel conversations and omnichannel quality management. Bright Pattern surveyed companies of all sizes and industries in the 2019 Omnichannel Customer Experience (CX) Benchmark Trend Report . Among survey respondents, sampling is the preferred method to review interaction quality with 78% of respondents sampling interactions for quality assurance and only 13% reviewing every interaction (9% of respondents do not review any interactions). When sampling for quality assurance, many companies monitor and review less than 1% of customer interactions and are often limited to voice. While sampling is the preferred method due to sheer volume of interactions, artificial intelligence (AI) is being deployed in call centers to automate quality management. With the volume of interactions to be assessed, AI may be the only practical way to cost-effectively assess all interactions and glean actionable information to improve customer experiences. Over 40% of respondents are planning to use AI for quality management within the next 3 years. 19% indicated they are already using AI for quality management. "Monitoring the customer journey across all channels via sentiment or voice of the customer is critical to every company, especially given the growth of newer digital channels like text, chat, and messengers," said Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Bright Pattern. "Most companies are failing to measure the quality of interactions of most channels and interactions. Bright Pattern is the first cloud contact center vendor to use AI to measure every single interaction on every channel to address the quality gap all companies are facing." Omnichannel Quality Management Key Findings: Only 22% of respondents are omnichannel, with most customer conversations being siloed as customers move between channels. Despite serving customers in more channels, the management of these interactions is not unified because 62% of respondents indicated they are multichannel (17% of respondents are voice-only).

Most respondents are not digging into deeper metrics of CX like Sentiment Analysis, Customer Effort, and Emotional Analysis and could be missing an opportunity to discover insights to improve their business.

Contact centers are much less likely to measure quality on newer channels like mobile apps or messengers and this will need to change as more customer interactions move to newer channels.

Over 40% of respondents are planning to use AI for quality management within the next 3 years. 19% indicated they are already using AI for quality management.



2019 Bright Pattern Omnichannel Customer Experience (CX) Benchmark Trend Report . For the latest best practices on quality assurance read Bright Pattern's latest ebook "Top Ten Keys for Creating, Measuring, and Improving Omnichannel Journeys."

Survey Methodology

Bright Pattern commissioned third-party research consultancy Canam to conduct the online survey of over 200 U.S. contact center executives from a total pool of 14 industry categories. Bright Pattern announced initial customer experience survey findings in September and will continue to release additional insights in the coming months. For more details about the survey methodology or to receive a free copy of the report, contact the Bright Pattern media relations team at marketing@brightpattern.com . About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice , text, chat , email , video , messengers , and bots . Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management capability. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages. About Bright Pattern Omnichanel Quality Management

Bright Pattern's OmniQM is the key to delivering consistent customer satisfaction. Embedded in the Bright Pattern's omnichannel contact center solution, OmniQM provides the ability to automatically analyze 100 percent of all interactions across all channels. This removes the need for sampling and guessing which interactions to review. Quality managers and QA specialists only evaluate those interactions that fall outside of certain parameters or thresholds, such as sentiment score, transcription keyword search, survey scores, and the like. This greatly increases efficiency and effectiveness and allows more time for implementing process improvements, coaching, and agent training. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-omnichannel-quality-management-survey-finds-only-13-of-contact-centers-measure-quality-assurance-of-all-interactions-300983282.html SOURCE Bright Pattern

