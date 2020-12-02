[January 07, 2020] New low-power, high-performance TI Jacinto™ 7 processors enable mass-market adoption of automotive ADAS and gateway technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today introduced the new Jacinto™ 7 processor platform. Built on the foundation of TI's decades of automotive systems and functional safety expertise, the new Jacinto processor platform brings enhanced deep learning capabilities and advanced networking to solve design challenges in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automotive gateway applications. The first two automotive devices in the platform, TDA4VM processors for ADAS and DRA829V processors for gateway systems, include specialized on-chip accelerators to segment and expedite data-intensive tasks, like computer vision and deep learning. Additionally, TDA4VM and DRA829V processors incorporate a functional safety microcontroller, making it possible for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers to support both ASIL-D safety-critical tasks and convenience features with one chip. Both devices share a single software platform, which alleviates system complexity and cost by enabling developers to reuse their software investment across multiple vehicle domains. For more information about Jacinto 7 processors, see www.ti.com/Jacinto7-pr Improving vehicle awareness within low power budgets

Through in-bound camera, radar and LIDAR data, ADAS technology helps cars see and adapt to the world around them. The influx of information coming into the car underscores the need for processors or systems-on-chip to quickly and efficiently manage multilevel processing in real time, all while operating within the system's power budget. TI's new processors execute high-performance ADAS operations using just 5 to 20 W of power, eliminating the need for active cooling. The TDA4VM processor offers on-chip analytics combined with sensor pre-processing, enabling more efficient system performance. This allows OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to support front camera applications using high-resolution 8-MP cameras to see farther and add enhanced features, such as drive assist. Additionally, TDA4VM processors are capable of simultaneously operating four to six 3MP cameras while also fusing other sensing modalities such as rada, LIDAR and ultrasonic on one chip. This multilevel capability enables TDA4VM to act as the centralized processor for ADAS and enables the critical features for automated parking, like surround view and image processing for displays, enhancing vehicle perception for 360 degrees of awareness.



Accelerating the data highway for the software-defined car

The DRA829V processor seamlessly integrates the computing functions required for modern vehicles. As vehicle technology advances, automotive gateways need a flexible processor to manage higher volumes of data and support evolving requirements for autonomy and enhanced connectivity. The DRA829V processor is the first in the industry to incorporate a PCIe switch on-chip in addition to integrating an eight-port gigabit TSN-enabled Ethernet switch for faster high-performance computing functions and communications throughout the car. Combined with the ability to support both ASIL-D safety-critical and non-safety-critical operations, these computing and communication features enable OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to support mixed-criticality applications on one device. Higher bandwidth on-chip also allows developers to manage software development and validation in vehicles, which translates to more dynamic updates and upgrades.

Availability and pricing

Developers can get started immediately with Jacinto 7 processors development kits, and buy the new TDA4VMXEVM and DRA829VXEVM evaluation modules on TI.com for US$1,900 each. Preproduction TDA4VM and DRA8329V processors are available now, only from TI, at US$97 in 1,000-unit quantities. Volume production is expected to be available in the second half of 2020. Additional design support for next-generation Jacinto processors Read our white papers on automotive gateways and automated parking.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com. Trademarks

