[January 07, 2020] New Initiative Provides Personalized Fertility Consultation in the Comfort of Your Home

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals and CCRM today announced the launch of Fertility House Calls, in the Greater Denver metro area, a new service that provides a simple, convenient way to explore fertility treatment options from your home. The service schedules an experienced team of a fertility nurse and a financial counselor to visit you at your home, or a preferred location, on a day and time that's most convenient, allowing women and couples to explore their reproductive treatment options privately. More information about Fertility House Calls can be found at www.fertilityhousecalls.com . "Today, people expect and receive personalized service when and where it is most convenient for them. Fertility services should be no different," said Paul Navarre, CEO, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US). "With Fertility House Calls, Ferring and CCRM are making it possible for people to take the first steps toward reproductive assistance from the comfort of their living rooms." This unique, personalized fertility service is being offered by CCRM for a limited time at no cost exclusively to residents in the Greater Denver metro area. Users who visit the website can schedule a 45-minute consultation that will be confirmed within 24 hours. Sessions begin with a customized evaluation by a CCRM nurse with the opportunity to seek advice from the clinic's financial counselor, if desired. Nurses will assess a person's fertility journey to date and provide detailed information on potential treatment options; the advisor can share typical costs associated with treatment. For those who do not wishto have a live visit, there is also an option to conduct a virtual session via web conferencing. Future plans on expanding the program in other areas are being explored.



"We understand that fertility is a very sensitive subject, and our goal with Fertility House Calls is to make that initial conversation as comfortable as possible," said William Schoolcraft, M.D., CCRM founder and medical director. "We're providing the personalized care that every patient deserves, in a private and familiar environment, so they are able to make informed decisions that will positively impact their future." Fertility House Calls exists to connect individuals who are experiencing fertility issues with professionals who can help inform and educate them throughout their fertility journey. To bring Fertility House Calls to life, Ferring Pharmaceuticals collaborated with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Innovation team to dive deep into the organization's challenge and the opportunity to better serve aspiring parents. The result is a new offering that addresses a customer need and leverages the scale, reliability, and security of AWS to further support the next steps in their fertility journey.

Greater Denver area residents may schedule an appointment with Fertility House Calls online at www.fertilityhousecalls.com . About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company devoted to identifying, developing and marketing innovative products in the fields of reproductive medicine, maternal health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and orthopaedics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464); visit www.FerringUSA.com About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 26 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com, or social media channels, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

