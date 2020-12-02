|
|[January 07, 2020]
New Analysis by IFI CLAIMS Provides Insight into the Intangible Assets of the Top U.S. Publicly Traded Companies
IFI
CLAIMS Patent Services, provider of the most accessible global
patent data repository, today released its annual ranking of companies
on the S&P 100 Index that currently hold the most active patent families.
To view the global patent rankings of all 100 companies, visit the 2019
IFI S&P100, posted today on the company's website. IFI will also
issue its much-anticipated annual rankings of the Top 50 U.S. patent
recipients of 2019 along with analysis covering fast growing
technologies and U.S. patent trends. In addition IFI will introduce the
IFI 250 which showcases the top owners of global patent assets.
"Overall, patents continue to rise among the S&P 100, with 8 percent
growth across the list and 75 percent of member companies growing heir
patent portfolios since our first S&P analysis in May 2019," said Mike
Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. "We see this as an
encouraging indicator of vibrancy of some of America's top companies in
terms of innovation."
"Examining the patent assets of the S&P 100 gives financial analysts a
new tool to gauge the intangible assets of publicly traded companies,"
continued Baycroft. "Intangible assets are becoming increasingly
important to a company's valuation."
Patent data is clearly a valuable financial indicator, according to
Baycroft. "Many researchers, analysts, and investors are looking for new
insights into R&D productivity, technology trends, and clues to IP
strategy and competitive landscape within different industries," he
added.
Findings include:
-
36% of the S&P 100 exceeded average portfolio growth from May through
December, 2019.
-
Among companies with over a thousand patent families, Facebook (News - Alert) had the
fastest growth from May through December, with a 29% increase in its
portfolio.
-
Capital One Financing had the fastest growing portfolio, seeing 100%
growth over the past seven months.
-
Several pharmaceutical company portfolios shrunk 1-4% during that time
period including Pfizer, Merck, Abbvie and Abbott Labs'. However BMS
grew by an impressive 29%.
-
Morgan Stanley showed the largest decline, with its portfolio
shrinking by 17%.
