[January 06, 2020] New iPhone? New Cases. Grip2ü Drops Iridescent, Apple-Inspired Lineup at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for your winter #glowup. Grip2ü is headed to Las Vegas for CES 2020 to drop a new line of iridescent phone cases and Apple-inspired grip bands for the latest iPhones. Whether you're TikTok famous or just keeping your Snapstreak alive, everyone needs to prevent the drop, and these new colors do that with style.

"Whether you were first in line for the new iPhone 11 or were gifted one over the holidays, the last thing you want is to watch it drop to the ground," said Bennett Duval, founder and CEO of Grip2ü. "But you also don't want to walk around with a dull, chunky case on your phone. Our new line of stylish cases and on-trend grip bands offer a slim profile, while keeping your lifeline secure." Grip2ü will debut its new line of cases and grip bands at Pepcom Digital Experience! on January 6 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Mirage Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Grip2ü's new cases and bands include: SLIM Iridescent Cases These new iridescent cases glisten and shimmer as you move your phone, leaving all your friends with phone case envy. This ultra-thin, customizable case comes in three bold new colors for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Priced at $29.99. Flamingo

Raven

Indigo Apple-inspired Grip Bands For the die-hard Apple fans among us, we created a line of perfectly matched grip bands to give you that put-together look. Priced at $9.99, these grip bands fit the iPhone 11 series SLIM and BOOST cases, along with cases for select older devices. Midnight Green



Apple Purple

Apple Red



