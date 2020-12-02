[January 03, 2020] New Commission-Free App TradeUP Launches For US Millennial Traders

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new mobile application that offers zero-commission stock trading launched today, joining the recent price-cutting battle led by the nation's brokerage titans. Named TradeUP, the app's brokerage service is offered by broker-dealer Marsco Investment Corporation. The new comer is an exceptional mobile trading app uniquely tailored for both novices and experienced traders. Compared to many existing players in the industry, TradeUP launched with no commission charges, no minimum account deposit and free real-time market quotes. According to the description in the App Store, the powerful technology behind the app caters to traders across all levels of experience, helping them catch breakouts and stay on top of the world's largest market. Whether investing in the U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds or options, it provides a secure and intuitive trading experience. Trading conveniently on the go is another growing trend that raised some eyebrows as the price war deepens over the last few years. While old brands pressingly adopted the so called "mobile-first" mantra, fintech start-ups who leveraged proprietary technology to revolutionize the investment landscape, stood out and gained the spotlight. "Mobile trading is the next trend in this industry and we have made every effort to develop and improve our app," said Ran Song, director of TradeUP. "We are born mobile and we will constantly optimize our user experiences and join the evolutionary race of online trading, which will enable our users to trade anytime, anywhere."



Like other innovative mobile trading apps in the market, TradeUP is designed with an intuitive user interface to remove any impediment in the trading process. Compared with its rivals, TradeUP not only provides in-depth analytics, AI-driven screeners, paper trading and more advanced trading tools, but also offers access to stock market data in Hong Kong for US investors to expand and diversify investment portfolio, seizing global opportunities. From January 6, 2020 To January 31, 2020, clients who open an account with TradeUP and make a deposit of $100 or more will receive two free stocks (cash equivalent): one worth up to $250 and another worth up to $1,000. Clients who make an initial deposit of $3,000 or more will receive a cash bonus of $50. Qualifying clients who successfully refer a new TradeUP funding account (funding amount of $100 or more) will win two free stocks (cash equivalent): one worth up to $250 (maximum 10 times) and another worth up to $1,000 (maximum 10 times).

Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play - it is completely free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/ About Marsco Investment Corporation Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Risk Disclosure: All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risk to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. Download TradeUP app in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-commission-free-app-tradeup-launches-for-us-millennial-traders-300980899.html SOURCE TradeUP

