New Paradigm Group Is Pleased to Announce the Initial Slate of Panelists, Sponsors and Opening Keynote for the Inaugural New Paradigm Global Parametric Insurance and Reinsurance Conference, Fort Lauderdale, FL

New Paradigm Group is pleased to announce the initial slate of panelists, sponsors and opening keynote for the inaugural New Paradigm Global Parametric Insurance and Reinsurance Conference ("New Paradigm Conference") at the Eden Roc/Nobu Hotel in Miami Beach on April 2-3, 2020. The New Paradigm Conference will be a forum for learning how parametric insurance and technologies are closing the global protection gap. Opening Keynote Speaker: Mike Sapnar, CEO Transatlantic Reinsurance Ltd. (TransRe) Preliminary Panel Participants: Karen Clark: Founder and CEO, Karen Clark and Company

Jorge Benitez: Insurance Consultant to RCD Hotels

Steve Evans: Owner, Artemis.bm & Reinsurancene.ws

Peter Miller: Managing Director, Neuberger Berman Re

Robert Nusslein: Head Innovative Risk Solutions, America, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Andrea Baer: Head Innovative Risk Solutions, Latin America, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Steven Nigro: Managing Partner, TAG Financial Institutions Group

Diego Monsalve: VP Parametric Solutions Latin America and the Caribbean, Marsh Initial Sponsors include: TransRe (Diamond Presenting Sponsor)

Karen Clark and Company (KCC)

RMS

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

McDermott, Will & Emery

TAG Financial Institutions Group

Neuberger Berman Preliminary Session topics Include (subject to change): The Natural Disaster Protection Gap: Is this the largest market opportunity GLOBALLY for the (Re)Insurance industry? How are parametric insurance solutions solving problems in Latin America and the Caribbean? (With a high frequency & severity of catastrophes, parametric insurance is alreay being widely utilized in this region) How Governments are utilizing parametric solutions for resiliency Parametric Triggers & Policy design considerations (Understanding the basis risk upfront in a parametric policy vs. hidden in a traditional policy.) What is next for Parametric risk transfer? (New Perils, New Regions, and New Contract Types) Parametric (Re)Insurance: The buyers' perspective



Parametric insurance and reinsurance solutions have been around in different forms for several years. However, in recent years the convergence of technology, data and awareness has led to an exponential increase in interest in parametric (re)insurance solutions. Glassman continued, "At many of the insurance and reinsurance conferences New Paradigm has attended over the last several years there has been the occasional speaker or panel discussing either parametric insurance and/or the protection gap. We believe parametric solutions deserve their own educational forum. We are excited about bringing together all the stakeholders in the industry including corporate and government clients, leading insurance and reinsurance brokers, (re)insurance companies, ILS funds, Index providers and other parametric platform providers that are interested in learning and sharing more about parametric risk transfer solutions. We will be hosting industry experts as well as actual corporate and (re)insurance company purchasers of parametric coverage as speakers and panelists to discuss how and why this market has been growing so significantly."

For more information about the conference, including to purchase tickets, remaining sponsorship opportunities, and hotel room block please visit http://ParametricConference.com New Paradigm Group is a Florida-based insurance holding company with subsidiaries specializing in providing parametric insurance and reinsurance solutions. New Paradigm can deploy substantial financial capacity to provide affordable, first dollar catastrophe cover for items that are difficult or impossible to insure traditionally. New Paradigm utilizes proprietary parametric triggers that result in a claims settlement process that can be significantly quicker than traditional insurance. For more information about New Paradigm, please visit www.npuins.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005202/en/

