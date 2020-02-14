[January 02, 2020] New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2020 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M). Global military infrared imaging systems had a good year in 2019, with growth of 8%, mainly driven by growth in the U.S., where there was an increase in the defense budget along with pent-up demand for upgrading existing infrared systems. This, along with the development of advanced new infrared detector technologies is expected to drive the military infrared imaging market to $14 billion by 2024. Contents of the 400 page report include: The current size and five-year (2020 – 2024) projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets.

Geographic segmentation: North America , Europe , Pacific Rim , Asia , Latin America , Africa and Middle East

Military infrared capabilities for 26 countries

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide

Market growth rate for various types of infrared FPAs

Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems

Competitive analyses and market shares

Profiles of 43 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging etectors and Systems Worldwide





Including their market strategies Five year market forecasts for: HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn, MWIR T2SL Focal Plane Arrays

nBn/XBn bulk FPAs

HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs T2SL FPAs

InGaAs FPAs and systems Market shares for suppliers of:

Military Infrared S ystems (Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic)

(Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic) Airborne Gimbaled Systems

MCT FPAs

InSb FPAs

T2SL FPAs

Uncooled FPAs

InGaAs FPAs

Stirling Cryocoolers Infrared Systems covered in detail include:

Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Thermal Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.

Airborne Systems - Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) and Persistent Surveillance Systems (aerostats and air vehicles: fixed/rotary wing and UAVs), Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;

Naval Systems - optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard IRST;

Tactical Missile Seekers , - air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; smart munitions.

Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense - infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.

Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology

