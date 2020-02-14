|
New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.
SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2020 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).
Global military infrared imaging systems had a good year in 2019, with growth of 8%, mainly driven by growth in the U.S., where there was an increase in the defense budget along with pent-up demand for upgrading existing infrared systems. This, along with the development of advanced new infrared detector technologies is expected to drive the military infrared imaging market to $14 billion by 2024.
Contents of the 400 page report include:
- The current size and five-year (2020 – 2024) projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets.
- Geographic segmentation: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East
- Military infrared capabilities for 26 countries
- Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
- Market growth rate for various types of infrared FPAs
- Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems
- Competitive analyses and market shares
- Profiles of 43 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging etectors and Systems Worldwide
Including their market strategies
Five year market forecasts for:
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn, MWIR T2SL Focal Plane Arrays
- nBn/XBn bulk FPAs
- HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs
- 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs and systems
Market shares for suppliers of:
- Military Infrared Systems (Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic)
- Airborne Gimbaled Systems
- MCT FPAs
- InSb FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- Uncooled FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs
- Stirling Cryocoolers
Infrared Systems covered in detail include:
Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Thermal Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.
Airborne Systems - Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) and Persistent Surveillance Systems (aerostats and air vehicles: fixed/rotary wing and UAVs), Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;
Naval Systems - optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard IRST;
Tactical Missile Seekers, - air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; smart munitions.
Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense - infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.
Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology
