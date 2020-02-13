[December 20, 2019] New Flyer selected by California Department of General Services to supply zero-emission buses to California government agencies

ST. CLOUD, MN, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that New Flyer has been selected by the California Department of General Services ("CDGS") as an approved supplier of zero-emission buses ("ZEBs"). This State Cooperative Procurement simplifies potential future purchases of New Flyer ZEB vehicles. New Flyer is proud to be the top scoring manufacturer for all five groups awarded, including the evaluation of environmental sustainability factors during the production and delivery of the buses, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems, Greenhouse Gas Reporting, and Freight Transparency Efficiency. In addition, New Flyer offers the widest variety of lengths and propulsions, including thirty-five-foot, forty-foot, and sixty-foot battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses, and forty-foot and sixty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ fuel cell-electric buses. The contract simplifies the procurement of ZEBs for California local government agencies as well as agencies outside the state of California for up to five (5) years, including a base term of two (2) years with options to extend for three (3) additional one-year (1) periods. New Flyer further supports transit agencies with the adoption of zero-emission transit by offering charging infrastructure project management through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ and workforce development support through the New Flyer Vehicle Innovation Center. "We are thrilled to continue partnering with California transit agencies in pursuit of cleaner air and environmental preservation," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "We commend the State of California on its climate leadership and continued commitment to delivering emission-free, sustainable mobility solutions that will provide healthier communities, a stronger economy, and a thriving environment for all Californians." New Flyer has delivered over 10,000 buses within the state of California, beginning with zero-emission trolley-electric buses in 1972. To date, New Flyer has been awarded Xcelsior CHARGE™ and Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ ZEB projects across California with programs in Los Angeles, Oakland, Orange County, Thousand Palms, Victor Valley, San Francisco and San Diego – proving that zero-emission transportation is today's reality, with California as an established climate leader. Accordig to the California Air Resources Board ("CARB"), adopting zero-emission public transit can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 19 million metric tons from 2020 to 2050 – the equivalent of taking four million cars off the road – and will reduce emissions by approximately 7,000 tons. Programs like CARB's Innovative Clean Transit regulation challenges transit agencies to look for cleaner energy sources by mandating that California public transit agencies operate 100 percent ZEBs by 2040.



The CDGS selection aligns with NFI's strategy of focusing on contracts for identified public customers as well as state procurements and cooperative purchasing agreements, from which customers within a prescribed region or defined list can purchase. These contracts, however, are not recorded in backlog as they do not have defined quantities allocated to NFI, or any other OEM. Once a customer purchases a bus under one of these agreements, the purchase is recorded as a firm order. NFI has over 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses, with more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer. In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) to support industry charging standards for all electric vehicles, signed CALSTART's Global Commercial Drive to Zero to support fast-tracking adoption of clean trucks and buses, and also signed the Transportation Electrification Accord focused on driving an equitable and prosperous future for electrified transportation. NFI is the only provider of full suite bus solutions in North America, offering transit, motor coach, and low-floor cutaway buses, and has four locations in California (Fresno, Hayward, Ontario, and Los Alamitos). For more information on New Flyer's health and safety initiatives, workplace and diversity, and inclusion visit the NFI Environmental Social Governance report at nfigroup.com/investor-relations/performance-reports/.

About NFI With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts. About New Flyer New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. SOURCE New Flyer of America Inc.

