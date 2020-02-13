[December 18, 2019] New film "The Turkey Bowl" Gets Social Media Boost Using Adsonica

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsonica ® the leading sound display ad software platform announced that the motion picture "The Turkey Bowl" from Make It Take It Productions and Lionsgate achieved a 30% full view rate and 60% reduction in impression costs using Adsonica to promote the film on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "Adsonica is the world's only display ad unit that combines image and sound to deliver engaging, high-performing ads and sonic branding without coding or managing multiple files," said chief executive officer William Agush. "We were thrilled when Make It ake It Productions greenlighted its use to sonically promote this terrific film."



The Turkey Bowl tells the story of a 30-something urbanite who is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish The Turkey Bowl - an epic football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out fifteen years prior. The film was acquired by Lionsgate, and is available on Digital and On Demand, and in Select Theatres. "Before using Adsonica, we were generating interest in the film by posting images from the movie at a $5 CPM cost. Two weeks before the trailer was released, we started using Adsonica to add sound clips to them and the results were amazing," said Tanner Anderson, Founder and President of Make It Take It Productions. "By using Adsonica we were able to drive our CPM down from $5 to $2 and engage our audience at almost twice the rate as an ordinary posting. A total marketing touchdown!"

About Make It Take It Productions

Make It Take It Productions is a Los Angeles based independent film production company. An ad from their film "The Turkey Bowl" can be viewed here. About Adsonica

Adsonica is a groundbreaking sonic display ad creation platform that allows marketers to combine traditional display advertising with the storytelling power of sound. With no coding, multiple file management and no third-party audio players, the company's patented technology is ideal for delivering sonic branding to the vast reaches of the display networks. Adsonica offers a better experience for both consumers and advertisers, and can increase ad performance up to 300%. Additional information is available at www.adsonica.com Contact: William Agush, 781-492-0336, william@adsonica.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-film-the-turkey-bowl-gets-social-media-boost-using-adsonica-300977108.html SOURCE Adsonica

