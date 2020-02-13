[December 18, 2019]

New Social Gaming App Focused on Custom Challenges

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zark (www.zark.app) announced today the launch of their social gaming app on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

Zark is a social gaming app that allows users to invite their friends to play private competitive challenge matches and tournaments. Users invite friends to play their favorite games by issuing custom challenges and win credits that can be redeemed for rewards.

Gamers are in full control to create custom challenges for their favorite games including Fortnite, Halo, Call of Duty, Rocket League, and many others. Zark users choose the game, set the winning criteri, and who they want to invite. Winners earn bragging rights and credits that can be redeemed in-app for a variety of digital gift cards. Some of the most popular digital gift cards include Xbox, PlayStation, App Store, Google Play, and GameStop.







The Zark social gaming app is designed to connect gamers with their friends and provide a safe, unique and competitive community. Zark is especially ideal for younger gamers because it offers a secure environment for them to enjoy the games they love with their friends.

Zark is available for free on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Center.

You can download the app here.

