[December 16, 2019] New Residential Investment Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ; "New Residential" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared fourth quarter 2019 common and preferred stock dividends. Common Stock Dividend The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share for the fourth quarter 2019. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to common shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. Preferred Stock Dividends In accordance with the terms of New Residential's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series A"), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.46875 per share. In accordance with the terms of New Residential's 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B"), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.4453125 per share. Dividends for the Series A and Series are payable on February 14, 2020 to preferred shareholders of record on January 15, 2020.



ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. With over $41 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments. New Residential's investment portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, non-agency securities (and associated call rights), residential loans and other related opportunistic investments. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Following the acquisition of Shellpoint Partners LLC ("Shellpoint") in 2018, New Residential also benefits from Shellpoint's origination and third-party servicing platform, as well as a suite of ancillary businesses including title insurance, appraisal management, real estate owned management and other real estate services. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

