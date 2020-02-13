[December 16, 2019] New Tech-Driven Fitness Franchise Looks to Disrupt Industry with Low-Cost, Zero-Staff Model

PEARLAND, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by innovative technology and more than 60 years of combined executive experience building successful franchise brands, MyFit18 announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind, truly zero-staff fitness franchise opportunity that entrepreneurs manage remotely – from the comfort of their home or the other side of the country. Bucking industry trends, MyFit18 is betting that its technology-driven, low-overhead, and completely personalized gym ownership model will put gym ownership within reach for fitness professionals and entrepreneurs alike. As a new player in the highly competitive fitness franchise space, the brand is already making its mark with its proprietary app-driven model, which contributes to the low startup fees for prospective franchise owners. MyFit18's app serves as a bridge between owners and members, allowing members to get a free trial, enroll, gain 24/7 access, submit feedback, or stop their membership with a few taps, eliminating the need for on-site staff. Turnkey digital marketing, support, and automation tools – along with a no-pressure, customer-friendly sales approach and caps on memberships to prevent overcrowding – enable owners to attract and retain members. "We created MyFit18 to provide a gym ownership opportunity to fitness professionals and entrepreneurs who want to make a positive impact on people's lives, without the exorbitant cost and daunting operational workload," said Marty Flanagan, Vice President of MyFit18. "We're going against the grain of a typical fitness franchise opportunity ad have given total freedom to our owners, allowing them to put a personalized touch on their business, and to run it from anywhere. We truly believe we have something unparalleled here."



MyFit18's business model reflects the brand name, with monthly membership dues starting at $18 per month and 18 pieces of standard equipment at each center. Beyond MyFit18's minimal buildout requirements and branding, the franchise owner has liberty to fully personalize their center with additional equipment and gym offerings to cater to any fitness niche they are passionate about. "Fitness centers cannot be replaced by automation; it can only be enhanced by it. With the MyFit18 app, we're paving the way with automation-centric fitness while still offering consumers a more flexible fitness experience that they want and need," adds Flanagan. "Our members are looking for convenient place to get fit – they don't need a tour or high-pressure sales. With a completely personalized, affordable experience, we are setting a new standard among fitness concepts."

MyFit18 is actively seeking qualified single and multi-unit franchisees with a passion for fitness and entrepreneurship, who exhibit dedication to inspire and encourage gym-goers to be their best selves. MyFit18 is backed by a support team of highly qualified franchise and fitness experts with more than six decades of experience developing successful franchise brands such as Code Ninjas, the world's fastest growing kids coding franchise with more than 550 locations open and under development since launching in 2016. The brand offers potential franchisees a unique opportunity to build and personalize their brand and capitalize on a first-of-its-kind concept. With a $15,000 franchise fee, the overall investment to own a MyFit18 is around $92,000. For more information about MyFit18 and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://myfit18.com/. About MyFit18

Founded in 2019 by a former fitness franchisee turned serial entrepreneur, David Graham, MyFit18 is a first-to-market, low-cost, zero-staff fitness franchise opportunity that puts gym ownership within reach for fitness professionals and entrepreneurs. With its industry-leading technology, MyFit18 enables owners to manage their gym from the comfort of their home or across the country. MyFit18 provides members with a no-pressure sales approach, 24-hour global access to convenient and affordable fitness centers, and limited memberships to prevent overcrowding. Headquartered in Pearland, Texas, MyFit18 is backed by the dream team behind the highly successful kids coding franchise, Code Ninjas. For more information on MyFit18, please visit https://myfit18.com/.

