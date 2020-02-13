[December 16, 2019] New Zapier Report Finds U.S. Knowledge Workers Likely Spend 9.6 Hours, on Average, Per Day Working

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in productivity automation — today released The Work Resolutions Report uncovering American knowledge workers' sentiments on work-life balance and what they resolve to do in the new year for their careers. The report, based on findings from a recent survey commissioned by Zapier and conducted online by The Harris Poll among more than 880 U.S. knowledge workers (adults age 18+ who primarily work in a professional setting and use a computer as part of their job), finds that U.S. knowledge workers are likely spending 9.6 hours a day at work, on average, far exceeding th colloquial 9-to-5 workday.



Productivity is top of mind as workdays seemingly get longer

Knowledge workers note they spend 5.8 hours, on average, doing meaningful work each day and a further 3.8 hours, on average, doing busy work. However, knowledge workers believe it takes them 6.9 hours per day, on average, to effectively do their job based on their productivity. Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) say being more productive at work is one of their 2020 career resolutions. Cutting back on busywork could be the secret to reducing workplace stress

Nearly 9 in 10 knowledge workers (87%) find parts of their job to be stressful. Nearly 2 in 5 knowledge workers (36%) report that being overloaded with busy work is among the most stressful parts of their job.

The search for work-life balance continues

Almost half of knowledge workers (46%) say their mental and/or physical health has been negatively impacted by their job, and around 3 in 10 say their overall happiness (33%), personal relationships (31%), or hobbies (29%) have suffered due to their job. For the full report and survey methodology please visit: https://zapier.com/blog/work-resolutions-report/ About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier helps more than four million customers grow their businesses with the power of automation. The company connects over 1,500 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zapier-report-finds-us-knowledge-workers-likely-spend-9-6-hours-on-average-per-day-working-300974756.html SOURCE Zapier

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]